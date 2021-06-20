Sunday, June 20, 2021
Gujarat: Cow smugglers kill VHP Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara, nephew of district BJP president, 10 arrested

Valsad Police discovered that the cattle was being transported from Bansol village and was heading to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Kansara's uncle is the district president of BJP in Valsad, Hemant Kansara.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: Cow smugglers kill VHP Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara, nephew of district BJP president, 10 arrested
Representative Image (Source: Money Control)
Ten individuals have been arrested in Gujarat on accusations of murdering a Gaurakshak in Valsad district by running him over with a tempo on Friday. The victim, Hardik Kansara, was a VHP volunteer. The tempo was allegedly loaded with cattle and as per reports, the accused are believed to be part of an inter-state cow smuggling racket.

The arrested accused include Asgar alias Makadiya Ansari, tempo driver, Javed Shaikh, Jamil Shaikh and Khalil Shaikh who are residents of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The other accused are Ansar Shaikh, of Atul village, Ali Murad Alisar and Hasan Alisar of Vankal village, Dharmesh Ahir, Kamlesh Ahir and Jayesh Ahir of Barsol village in Dharampur taluka, all local residents.

“All the 10 arrested were charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). It is a well-organized network supplying cattle from Valsad to Bhiwandi and other places in Maharashtra. There are few others who are absconding and we will trace them,” said Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala to the Indian Express.

Five of the accused have been arrested in the past in connection with illegal transportation of cows in Maharashtra and Gujarat. As per reports, the accused have also been booked under sections of the Gujarat Essential Commodities and Cattle (Control) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The victim, Hardik Kansara, was reportedly keeping a watch at the Bam Creek bridge on the Dharampur-Valsad road after receiving information that a tempo carrying cattle would pass by that road. In order to stop the tempo, Hardik Kansara parked a truck at the center of the road. The tempo driver reportedly drove the vehicle over him when Kansara was standing near the truck and injured him severely in the process.

A short distance after, the accused abandoned the tempo. Valsad Police discovered that the cattle was being transported from Bansol village and was heading to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Kansara’s uncle is the district president of BJP in Valsad, Hemant Kansara.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Gujarat: Cow smugglers kill VHP Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara, nephew of district BJP president, 10 arrested

