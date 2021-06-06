Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday. Harbhajan Singh hailed him as a ‘martyr’ and offered him ‘pranam’ in an Instagram story.

Harbhajan Singh glorifies Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale (Image source: @netaji_bond/Twitter)

The poster says, “Live with pride, die for the religion.” He paid tribute to the terrorists on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. It features Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the center wearing a blue turban.

Posters of Bhindranwale as well as Khalistan flags were seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar earlier today. Pro-Khalistan group Dal Khalsa also carried out a march to the shrine to mark 6th June as ‘Khalistan Day’.

Operation Blue Star

Operation Blue Star was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. It was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. It was ordered by Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India as a solution to law and order situation in Punjab.

During Operation Blue Star, Khalistan supporters took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation. Few months later, on 31st October, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards to avenge for the Operation Blue Star. This led to large-scale anti-Sikh riots in India where Congress leaders were accused of leading mobs against Sikhs.