On 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Indian military action carried out to remove Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was hiding inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, his pictures have been spotted inside the temple complex.

Punjab | Posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale, and Khalistani flags seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star today pic.twitter.com/AKePPb45Gf — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

As reported by news agency ANI, posters of Bhindranwale as well as Khalistan flags were seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.

As per reports, actor Deep Sidhu, one of the prime accused in Republic Day riots, was also spotted inside the complex. He is currently out on bail.

Pro-Khalistan group Dal Khalsa also carried out a march to the shrine to mark 6th June as ‘Khalistan Day’.

Operation Blue Star

Operation Blue Star was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. It was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. It was ordered by Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India as a solution to law and order situation in Punjab.

During Operation Blue Star, Khalistan supporters took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation. Few months later, on 31st October, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards to avenge for the Operation Blue Star. This led to large-scale anti-Sikh riots in India where Congress leaders were accused of leading mobs against Sikhs.