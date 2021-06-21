Former cricketer of the Indian national team, Venkatesh Prasad, has been making interesting posts on his Twitter account in recent times. For quite some time now, the accomplished medium-fast bowler has been making Hindu-centric posts on his Twitter account.

On the International Yoga Day, Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.

Appreciation in motion offered to Sun God- Surya Namaskar. Please be aware of your breath while performing this. A matter of great pride that there is a day dedicated to Yoga, though everyday is #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/H3WFnknDUt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 21, 2021

But it was not the first time that the cricketer has made a Hindu-centric tweet. He wished people on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday as well.

Goddess Ganga descended to the Earth on Dashami in the month of Jyeshtha to free the souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors from a curse. May Ganga Maiyya relieve us from all suffering and bless us all with love and joy. Happy Ganga Dusshera 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FKBfmc4xfb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 20, 2021

Early this month, he also sang the Shri Rama Stuti and shared a video of the same on Twitter. He also translated the lyrics for the audience.

Shri Ram Stuti" is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. It is a beautiful call to Lord Rama.

Tried to share few stanzas with meaning pic.twitter.com/4TlL37o0nM — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 2, 2021

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Venkatesh Prasad shared verses from the Skanda Purana to wish people on the day.

नास्ति मातृसमा छाया नास्ति मातृसमा गतिः।

नास्ति मातृसमं त्राणं नास्ति मातृसमा प्रपा॥



There is no shade like a mother, no resort-like a mother, no security like a mother, no other ever-giving fountain of life!



Skanda Purana Mo. Ch. 6.103-104#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Ol4Llearfd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 9, 2021

The cricketer also said that Hanuman Chalisa was an important part of his life on Hanuman Janmotsav.

Namaskara, Wishing a very Happy #HanumanJanmotsav to you.



Hanuman Chalisa has been a huge part of my daily life and something that has given me immense strength.



I pray that with blessings of Lord Hanuman ,we are able to overcome all the obstacles in the progress of our nation pic.twitter.com/fLTe3NvDg8 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 27, 2021

He wished people on Ram Navami as well.

This #RamNavami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Wishing you and your family on this auspicious day. May Lord Rama's blessings take away all sorrows and give love and happiness.

Jai Shri Ram pic.twitter.com/C3fZKfdP24 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 21, 2021

On the 19th of April, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, “The Bhagvad Gita is a phenomenal book of learning and applying in life and I have been very inspired by the Bhagvad Gita.”

The Bhagvad Gita is a phenomenal book of learning and applying in life and I have been very inspired by the Bhagvad Gita. Wanted to share a verse : Chapter 3, Verse 35



श्रेयान्स्वधर्मो विगुण: परधर्मात्स्वनुष्ठितात् |

स्वधर्मे निधनं श्रेय: परधर्मो भयावह: ||



Hare Krishna 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4x041NHnp0 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 19, 2021

He joined the platform on the 8th of April, 2021. Within a matter of two and a half months, Prasad has made several tweets emphasizing his Hindu roots. He is one of the few celebrities who have been so open about their Hindu faith and one can hope that he is only the first among many to come.