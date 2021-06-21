Monday, June 21, 2021
How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

On the International Yoga Day, Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Tirumala Updates
4

Former cricketer of the Indian national team, Venkatesh Prasad, has been making interesting posts on his Twitter account in recent times. For quite some time now, the accomplished medium-fast bowler has been making Hindu-centric posts on his Twitter account.

On the International Yoga Day, Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.

But it was not the first time that the cricketer has made a Hindu-centric tweet. He wished people on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday as well.

Early this month, he also sang the Shri Rama Stuti and shared a video of the same on Twitter. He also translated the lyrics for the audience.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Venkatesh Prasad shared verses from the Skanda Purana to wish people on the day.

The cricketer also said that Hanuman Chalisa was an important part of his life on Hanuman Janmotsav.

He wished people on Ram Navami as well.

On the 19th of April, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, “The Bhagvad Gita is a phenomenal book of learning and applying in life and I have been very inspired by the Bhagvad Gita.”

He joined the platform on the 8th of April, 2021. Within a matter of two and a half months, Prasad has made several tweets emphasizing his Hindu roots. He is one of the few celebrities who have been so open about their Hindu faith and one can hope that he is only the first among many to come.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

