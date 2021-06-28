Indian arachnologists have discovered two new species of spiders in Maharashtra and named one of them after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr assistant sub-inspector Tukaram Omble, ‘Icius Tukarami’. Omble had sacrificed his life to catch terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive.

The term ‘Icius Tukarami’ was first mentioned in a paper published by a team of researchers. It stated: “The specific epithet is dedicated to a hero of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, ASI Tukaram Omble AC, who took 23 bullets and captured the terrorist of the attack.”

2/2

Second new species is Phintella cholkei, in remembrance of friend Kamlesh Cholke.

This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.#TwitterNatureCommunity #WorldofWilds #Luv4Wilds @spiderdayNight #NewDiscoveries pic.twitter.com/haBWfLA7iy — Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) June 27, 2021

The second species of the jumping spider has been named Phintella cholkei.

Icius tukarami is found in Thane while Phintella cholkei is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.

Role of martyred junior police officer Tukaram Omble in nabbing 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive

Tukaram Omble took multiple bullets and sacrificed his life to catch Kasab alive who would later become the most notorious face of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. The junior police officer had held the barrel of Kasab’s AK-47 onto his chest to make sure it hits only him and his other colleagues could swoop on the Pakistani terrorists unharmed. Omble’s transcendent gallantry made Kasab face the trial and expose Pakistan’s nefarious designs to incite religious hatred in India.

Tukaram Omble was awarded India’s highest peacetime gallantry award Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.

In his book ‘Let Me Say It Now’, former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria had written how Omble had displayed unparalleled valour in nabbing Kasab alive. He also lauded the role of Sanjay Govilkar, Assistant Police Inspector of D B Marg police station, whose timely advice to his police colleagues brimming with absolute rage against Kasab stopped them from killing the maniac.