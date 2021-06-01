Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home News Reports IMA calls Ramdev anti-national who does not deserve mercy, attempts to whitewash president Jayalal's...
News Reports
Updated:

IMA calls Ramdev anti-national who does not deserve mercy, attempts to whitewash president Jayalal’s Christian missionary comments

IMA said that it has demanded that Ramdev remarks be deemed as sedition and that the Yoga guru is persecuted under the Disaster Management Act.

OpIndia Staff
IMA once goes on a rant against Baba Ramdev, calls him 'traitor'
155

A huge controversy erupted when a video of Baba Ramdev declaring allopathy as a hollow practice went viral. The country’s largest professional council of healthcare Indian Medical Association (IMA) jumped into the fray, taking a strong objection to his remarks. It threatened the Yoga Guru with a police complaint and a Rs 1000 crore defamation suit.

The association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Ministry to take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. The council had demanded that the Yoga guru be booked under sedition charges.

The Health Ministry promptly expressed its disapproval over Ramdev’s remarks, issuing a letter to the Yoga Guru to retract his statements. Ramdev complied with the request made to him by the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and withdrew his statements against allopathic medicines.

This too did not satisfy IMA which went on to demand that Ramdev withdraw his comments in its entirety.

Now, the association has once again gone into a mindless rant calling the Yoga Guru a “traitor” and an “anti-national”, who does not deserve mercy.

The letter from the collective leadership of the Indian Medical Association read: “Anti-national elements have surfaced during every challenging moment in the history. Mr Ramdev thought it fit to launch his tirade against the National Covid-19 Treatment Protocol and National Cowid-19 Vaccination Programme looking for an opportunity to market his commercial products”. 

In a letter signed by 17 present and past members of the association, IMA said that Ramdev’s remark against allopathy is a “totally different criminal Act”. It castigated the Yoga guru for causing irreparable damage to the efforts of the government of India in containing the pandemic. It said that Ramdev has created confusion in the mind of people against the National Covid protocol and National Vaccination Programme which the association said was “an anti national act of henious proportion”.

The copy of the letter written by IMA
The copy of the letter written by IMA

IMA said that it has demanded that Ramdev remarks be deemed as sedition and that the Yoga guru is prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act.

Coming down hard on Ramdev’s supporters, the association rebuked them for “attempting diversionary tactics of malicious attacks” on IMA and it’s National President JA Jayalal.

It is pertinent to note here that on May 27, a complaint had been filed with the Ministry of Home Affairs against Johnrose Austin Jayalal, the National President of the Indian Medical Association, seeking action against him for abusing his power and resorting to proselytization during the pandemic.

Legal Right Protection Forum, a legal-activism group, has written a detailed letter to the centre demanding strict action against John Rose Austin Jayalal, accusing him of using the Covid-19 pandemic to convert patients to Christianity. Jayalal had expressed his desire to use hospitals to convert people to Christianity.

Nevertheless, continuing its tirade against the Yoga guru, the Indian Medical Association insinuated that Baba Ramdev remarks was an assault on those thousands of doctors who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. “To trivialise these martyrs and the warriors is a sacrilege”, said IMA, urging the people of the nation to draw its own conclusion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIMA vs Ramdev
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Harsh Mander, Julio Ribeiro, Jawhar Sircar and more: Here’s the entire list of retired civil servants Hardeep Singh Puri called ‘Padhe Likhe Murkh’

OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri slammed former civil servants for endorsing a letter that called for the halting of Central Vista Project.
News Reports

Back to square one? State govts’ global tenders for vaccine find no bids, now they want the Centre to buy vaccines for them

Jinit Jain -
Several states, including Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, have received no responses to the global tenders floated by them to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Shashi Tharoor envies Malaysian MPs for their swanky Parliament but opposes Central Vista. Read why even his new excuse is flawed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When his 2018 tweet praising the swanky new Malaysian parliament went viral, Tharoor came up with a new excuse to defend his position. However, his 'solution' is also flawed. Read how.

Licypriya Kangujam’s Ketto campaign: A possible violation of FCRA and questionable association with Noble Citizen Foundation

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
From allegations of faking achievements to a possible violation of FCRA norms while collecting foreign funding in name of COVID relief, the long and short of 'child activist' Licypriya Kangujam and her conman father.

Yogi Adityanath announces ‘Mission June’, plans to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts this month

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to take their jab "Tika jeet ka" and help defeat Covid-19

The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee’s antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in moral grandstanding over the Chief Secretary controversy.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,490FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com