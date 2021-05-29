After trying to intimidate Yoga Guru Ramdev with a police complaint and a Rs 1000 crore defamation suit over his statements on Allopathic medicine, the IMA chief said on Friday that IMA will consider taking back the police complaints lodged against Baba Ramdev and also the defamation notice sent to him if he withdrew his remarks against modern medicine.

“We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for Covid-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers,” Dr Jayalal said. Commenting on Baba Ramdev already withdrawing his comment vis-a-vis modern medicine and Covid-19, he said it has to be withdrawn in its entirety.

Following controversial remarks made by Baba Ramdev over the efficacy of modern medicine, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had on May 27 filed a complaint against Yoga Guru Ramdev at IP Estate Police Station in New Delhi.

IMA files police complaint against the Yoga Guru

The complaint, signed by General Secretary of IMA, Dr Jayesh Lele, said that Ramdev, along with his associates, “operated in furtherance of their illegal and dishonest intention with a view of obtaining wrongful gain and consequently causing wrongful loss to the medical fraternity and general public in large”.

In its complaint, the IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had committed cognizable offences and is liable to be prosecuted under all applicable and relevant provisions of the law, including Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

IMA wants to sue Baba Ramdev for Rs 1,000 crore

On Wednesday, the IMA had sent Rs.1,000 crore defamation notice to Yoga Guru for his statements on allopathic medicine. The IMA has threatened Baba Ramdev, saying that if he does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, they will be demanding Rs 1,000 crores from him.

Ramdev had withdrawn the statement

It may be noted that Baba Ramdev has already withdrawn his statement at the request of union health minister Harsh Vardhan. On 23rd May, the union minister had written to Ramdev asking him to withdraw the statements against Allopathic medicine. The minister had said that the Yoga guru’s statement on allopathic medicines was “extremely unfortunate”, and had asked him to withdraw the remark, saying it disrespects ‘corona warriors’ and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

Following the letter from the union minister, Ramdev had responded by saying that he is withdrawing the statement. ”Hon’ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices”, he had said. In a reply sent to the union health minister, he had said he respects the contributions made by the doctors in the war against Coronavirus. However, he had pointed out how some allopathic doctors are defaming Indian medicine, Ayurved and Yoga as Pseudo-Science, saying it hurts the sentiments of crores of people.

But it seems IMA is not satisfied with Ramdev withdrawing his statements in the letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan, as they said they want Ramdev to withdraw his comments in its entirety.

IMA vs Ramdev

The latest controversy between IMA and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev erupted after a video of Baba Ramdev went viral on social media platforms, where he was heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association had taken a strong objection and had threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. The Health Ministry had issued a letter to Ramdev directing him to retract his statements.

In response to IMA’s attacks, Baba Ramdev too had launched an attack on the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday, firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy and asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.