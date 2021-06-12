Saturday, June 12, 2021
Home Crime India not to allow return of four Kerala-based women who had joined Islamic State,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

India not to allow return of four Kerala-based women who had joined Islamic State, at least 3 of them are converts: Details

The four women were identified as Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, Nimisha alias Fathima Isa and Raffaela.

OpIndia Staff
Four Muslim women from Kerala had joined IS in 2019/ Image Source: The Hindu
4

The four Indian women from Kerala who had accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) are unlikely to be allowed to return to the country, reports the Hindu.

According to the Hindu report, a senior government official has confirmed to them that the four Kerala-based women, who had travelled to Nangarhar in Afghanistan in the years 2016-18, will not be allowed to return back to the country.

However, their husbands were killed in different attacks in Afghanistan. The Kerala-based Muslim women were among thousands of Islamic State terrorists who surrendered before the Afghanistan authorities in November and December 2019.

The four women were identified as Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, Nimisha alias Fathima Isa and Raffaela. According to senior officials, two other Indian women and a man had also surrendered to the authorities.

In April this year, Ahmad Zia Saraj, the chief of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security, revealed that 408 members of the Islamic State from 13 countries are languishing in Afghanistan prisons. This included four Indians, 16 Chinese, 299 Pakistanis, two Bangladeshis, two from the Maldives, who had joined IS in the past.

Kerala women have strong belief in Islamic terrorism, says investigative agencies

Saraj had also said the Afghanistan government was in talks with different countries to deport the prisoners.

While Afghan officials in Delhi declined to comment, senior officials in Kabul hinted that they are waiting for confirmation from Delhi to deport these four Kerala-based women. As per the Hindu, there is no consensus among various government agencies on the return of the four women, and it was unlikely that they would be allowed to come back.

In December 2019, a month after the surrender, the Indian investigation agencies interviewed the four women living with children in Kabul. During the interview with the women, the investigation agencies found out that they have a strong stance in favour of Islamic terrorism, and hence, India is likely to request the Afghanistan authority to prosecute the women there itself.

“One line of thought was to allow them to come back and become an approver in the cases here. However, their interview revealed that they are highly radicalised. The France model may be followed, and the Afghanistan authorities can be requested to put them on trial there,” said the official to the Hindu.

Meanwhile, Interpol has issued red notices against the women on India’s request.

Four couples from Kerala had joined Islamic State: NIA

According to the charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017, Sebastian had left India in 2016 to join the ISKP in Afghanistan along with a group of 21 men and women from Kerala. They had crossed over to Afghanistan on foot from Iran.

The NIA said Sebastian, from Kasargod in Kerala, left India on May 31, 2016, with her husband, Abdul Rashid Abdulla, from Mumbai airport. They had said the couple held secret classes supporting IS and jihad during the last part of Ramzan in Padanna and Kasaragod. Sebastian is an engineering graduate.

Another IS sympathiser, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, was married to Bestin Vincent, a resident of Palakkad. The couple escaped to Afghanistan in 2016 to live in the IS-controlled territory. Later, the Chrisitan couple converted to Islam after their marriage, and Vincent assumed the identity of Yahya. Vincent was later killed in Afghanistan.

Similarly, Vincent’s brother Bexon and his wife, Nimisha alias Fathima, also converted to Islam and escaped to Afghanistan with them.

Raffaela was married to a 37-year-old physician Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil a physician from Kasargod. The couple is believed to have stormed a prison in a terror attack in Eastern Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in August 2020. Around 30 persons were killed in the attack.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala Islamic state
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

How propaganda media and cartoonist Manjul are milking a Twitter email to the hilt

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression.
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370

France President Emmanuel Macron slams Joe Biden administration for blocking vaccine raw material export to India

World OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took potshots at the Joe Biden administration for blocking export of Covod-19 raw materials.

Delhi Govt under ‘ration card mafia’ control, doorstep food delivery a ‘Jumla’- Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Arvind Kejriwal over food distribution schemes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad said Delhi govt not implementing One Nation One Ration Card and e-verification of ration shops due to ration card mafia

Importance of social media in democratising freedom of speech, tussle with the Govt of India and why Twitter must comply

Opinions Avni Sablok -
As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis has emerged over ‘penetrative’ role of social media platforms, like Twitter, in India

Chetan Kumar Cheetah: CRPF braveheart who took 9 bullets and survived is now critical due to Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Kumar Cheetah suffered several bullet injuries, and had also lost an eye during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2017.

Recently Popular

News Reports

TV actor Sushant Singh’s troll account suspended by Twitter, restored later

OpIndia Staff -
Team Saath Official was the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman in a locked room

OpIndia Staff -
For 11 years, Kerala woman Sajitha lived just 500 meters away from her parent's house in her lover's house without the knowledge of anyone
Read more
Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com