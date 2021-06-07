Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar shares Photoshopped image to attack PM Modi, actively tries to hide real pic

Ex Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar on Monday shared a heavily edited image of Prime Minister Modi to insinuate that he goes out of his way to be polite to ‘his friends’.

Jawahar Sircar’s tweet

Sircar tweeted, “Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie — from their permanently-scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two-way relationship, favours, transactions. Some day, history will tell us,” with an image of PM Modi bowing down politely to a woman whose face appeared that of Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani.

However, the image is fake.

Original image

The image is actually of PM Modi meeting Deepika Mondal, who runs an NGO “Divya Jyoti Cultural Organisation and Welfare Society”. In fact, the above image shared by Sircar has been in circulation since 2015 and has been made viral with claims that the lady in the image is Preeti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani.

Old viral image claiming Deepika Mondal is Preeti Adani

Sircar actively tries to hide facts

Sircar then went on to hide the replies to his tweet which fact-checked his fake claims.

Sircar’s hidden replies

When clicked on the ‘hidden replies’ tab on his tweet, one can see he has hidden all the tweets which called out his lies.

At the time of publishing this report, Sircar has not only not removed the fake image but also hidden at least 10 replies to his tweet which call out his lies.

Update: He has since deleted his tweet.