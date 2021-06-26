24 years ago, on this very day, the first book in the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling was first published in the United Kingdom by Bloomsbury. Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone marked the beginning of the boy wizard’s story that would go on to become one of the most widely read fantasy series of all time.

Since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge and the series which has inspired millions across the world to take up reading as a habit has a mixed legacy as things currently stand. Most of it does not even have to do with the story per se but with the conduct of the author who is still widely respected for her literary genius.

Pandering to the Left

One of the things that left a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans is the incessant pandering to leftist political objectives by J.K. Rowling herself. In her attempt to garner greater social acceptability, she, intentionally, twisted essential parts of the story and intrinsic features of her characters to cater to political demands by snowflakes.

For instance, out of the blue, she declared one day Albus Dumbledore was homosexual and had romantic feelings for dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. There was no rhyme or reason in the declaration, and there was nothing in the books to suggest that Dumbledore is gay.

Even more so, it is not clear how his sexual orientation is relevant to the story. It is not, that is precisely why the story does not discuss his sexual orientation. But in an environment where LGBT groups were building pressure for greater representation, the author conveniently declared after the publication of the last book that the greatest wizard of all time was gay.

That wasn’t all. J.K. Rowling claimed years later that Hermione Granger’s race was not mentioned in the books after a Black actress was cast for the role in a Broadway play. This was despite the fact that there are numerous hints in the books to suggest that Hermione is White and that the movies and the book covers explicitly depict her as a White individual.

The race of the character is irrelevant to the whole story but it marked another occasion when the author was willing to engage in needless political pandering. The gesture is unlikely to have sparked the reaction that it did if Rowling was willing to admit that she imagined the character as White but it was perfectly alright for a Black actress to play the role.

Pandering could take J.K. Rowling only so far…

The incessant pandering, however, was not enough for Rowling to end up in the good books of the Woke Left. She was trolled viciously online when she said recently that biological sex is real and only women can menstruate. Her comments were in response to an opinion piece that spoke about ‘people who menstruate’.

The world might have not caught on yet but in snowflake circles, women are referred to as ‘menstruators’ or ‘vulva owners’ because according to them, these are not derogatory terms for women but more ‘inclusive’. The terms were sparked by the notion that ‘trans men are men’ and since they menstruate, it is not inclusive to suggest that only women can menstruate.

Despite her reasoning being scientifically sound, she was labeled a ‘TERF’ (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) even though there was nothing radical about her suggestions. As such, it is an inversion of reality. The position that men can also menstruate is the radical stance here, not the other way around.

The legacy of the Harry Potter series

Undeniably, the Harry Potter series is one of the greatest fantasy series to have been written thus far. Of course, it is perhaps not on the same league as A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin and The Lord of The Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien but it remains one of the most loved stories to have been ever written.

Due to the pandering, however, Rowling has become one of the most controversial authors of our times. Some might argue it was unnecessary but as an individual, it is her right to express her political opinions and ultimately, it is she who has to live with the consequences that follow.

Since the publication of the last book of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the snowflake community claims almost exclusive ownership of the fanbase since most have either grown out of it naturally or have gained mixed feelings about the saga due to the political stances of the author.

Simultaneously, the snowflake community itself has developed mixed feelings regarding the book and significant sections of it have virtually ‘cancelled’ it because J.K. Rowling is apparently a ‘TERF’. Nevertheless, it is one of the most popular books that are spotted at snowflake and Leftist protests.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone

Regardless of the controversies surrounding the author, the book series remains a great story and one that children should be ideally told to read. At the core of it, the story is of an orphaned boy who overcomes all odds with help from his teachers and friends to defeat his one great enemy and ultimately finds family.

It is a story of good versus evil but most importantly, it is also the tale of a mother’s love and how the world is a terrible place but still, there are things in this world worth fighting for, struggling for. All of this makes the story a good platform to teach children the morals of life.