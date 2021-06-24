Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home News Reports Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee hangs himself in a Spanish jail, old tweets spark...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee hangs himself in a Spanish jail, old tweets spark conspiracy theories

Hours after McAfee's death, his Instagram account posted a cryptic message that showed the letter "Q", an apparent reference to the conspiracy theorists "QAnon".

OpIndia Staff
John McAfee hangs himself in his Spanish prison cell, was facing extradition to USA
John McAfee's sudden death inside a prison fuels conspiracy theories/ Image Source: ET
255

John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer, died suspiciously inside his jail cell in Spain on June 23. According to jail authorities, McAfee ended his life inside the jail premises hours after a Spanish court had approved his extradition to the United States, where he is accused of tax evasion and other financial offences.

According to the reports, McAfee was found hanging at the Brians 2 prison in northeastern Spain on Wednesday. The security personnel who found him dead immediately tried to revive him, but their efforts went in vain. The jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

Incidentally, McAfee’s alleged suicide came just hours after the National Court of Spain had ordered his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted in several cases. Even though the court’s ruling was open for appeal and also approval was needed from the Spanish Cabinet, McAfee allegedly ended his life fearing extradition.

Soon after his death, several conspiracy theories have begun floating on the internet, hinting at some mystery surrounding his sudden death. A tweet put out by McAfee in December 2019 has given more fuel to such theories.

In a tweet in December 2019, John McAfee had shared a picture of his tattoo on his right arm, saying, “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”Getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case,” he tweeted.

In his 2019 tweet, McAfee had accused US officials of sending him threats in “subtle messages.”

According to a few, John McAfee’s “Whackd” tattoo was a hint that his life was in danger as he suggested in his tattoo, saying if he was ever found dead by suicide, one should think he did not kill himself.

In another tweet eight months ago, McAfee had also strangely compared himself to Jeffrey Epstein, who was also found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell.

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well,” he wrote in October 2020. “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.

John McAfee’s tweet mentioning Jeffery Epstein

His October 15 tweet referenced millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who had died similarly by hanging himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

John McAfee’s Instagram account posts support for conspiracy theorists – QAnon

Hours after McAfee’s death, his Instagram account posted a cryptic message that showed the letter “Q”, an apparent reference to the conspiracy theorists “QAnon”.

On Wednesday, minutes after it was reported by multiple news organizations that former tech-giant and millionaire John McAfee had ended his life by apparent suicide in his Spanish prison cell, several conspiracy theories began to float on social media. It took a massive turn after his Instagram account posted the “Q” text, fuelling more theories on his sudden death.

The post, which depicts a black, capital letter “Q” on a white background, was posted less than a half-hour after English-language news services began reporting his death. The post has now created a storm, with several top QAnon influencers speculating about the nature of McAfee’s death.

The QAnon conspiracy theories emerged in the United States during President Donald Trump’s term in the White House, speculating that the former president was waging a secret global war against a global cabal of drug peddlers, Satan-worshipping Democratic paedophiles. The allegations of QAnon found traction among many US citizens and supporters of the former president’s fanbase throughout the 2020 election.

Who was John McAfee?

John McAfee was a brilliant computer engineer, a cryptocurrency promoter, tax opponent, a former US presidential candidate who later turned into a fugitive.

The British tech entrepreneur John McAfee had an illustrious career of working for NASA, Xerox and Lockheed Martin before launching the world’s first commercial anti-virus in 1987. He sold his software company to Intel for $7.7billion in 2011. He no longer had any involvement in the business, however, the anti-virus program still carried his name with over 500 million users worldwide.

Since making a fortune with the antivirus software, John McAfee had become a self-styled cryptocurrency guru, claiming to make $2,000 a day. However, his life was full of controversies involving drugs, weapons and even murder.

Interestingly, McAfee had also tried his hand in politics by contesting for the US presidency twice and was also a participant in Libertarian Party presidential debates in 2016.

McAfee was locked up in a jail in Spain since he was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, when he was about to board a flight to Istanbul. He is alleged to have failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, even after earning millions from consulting work, cryptocurrencies and selling the rights to his life story. If he was convicted, he could have been jailed for at least 30 years in prison.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMcAfee suicide, Spain suicide, US McAfee death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Prashant Bhushan continues propaganda against Covid vaccines, shares misleading report to claim death rate is more among vaccinated people

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan shared a report that used selective data from UK health report to make misleading claim on death rate in vaccinated people
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.

UP mass conversion: How Darsh Saxena, Rajeshwari and Priyanka became Mohd Rehaan Ansari, Razia and Fatima, more details emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More stories of religious conversion to Islam emerge as Uttar Pradesh ATS investigation intensifies.

Tripura emerges as India’s first 100% vaccinated state in 45 plus age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With more than 14 Lakh doses administered, Tripura is now India's first state with 100%+ Vaccination in 45 plus age group.

As Congress continues propaganda against vaccines, India achieves over 5 million vaccinations per day three days in a row

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Congress attacked Modi govt over 'decline' in vaccinations on Tuesday, India vaccinated average 70 lakh people daily in 3 days

From cover up to conspiracy to murder: Some unanswered questions about Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death in Kashmir

Political History of India Shashank Bharadwaj -
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had died mysteriously days after he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for entering the state without permission

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

OpIndia Staff -
Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,542FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com