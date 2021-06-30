Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

In a not-so-pleasant morning for Bollywood entertainer Taapsee Pannu, national award winning actress Kangana Ranaut mocked her for using her name to gain publicity.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pannu talked about Kangana Ranaut’s “irrelevance” which made it to the headline. Allegedly asked if she misses Ranaut on Twitter, Pannu remarked that she is indifferent towards her and does not miss her absence on Twitter. Kangana’s sister Rangoli has often referred to Pannu as ‘sasti copy‘ (cheap copy) of Kangana.

In a ‘befitting reply’ to Pannu, Ranaut in her Instagram story advised the actress to try promoting her film without feeding off her name and fame.

Ranaut revealed that Pannu approaches producers to give her ‘leftover’ roles. She also said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story. Image Source: Instagram

In a follow-up post, Ranaut explained that she does not mind ‘B-grade actress’ using her name, style or career strategies to promote themselves but advised them to be respectful.

“Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry, I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me,” her post read.

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story. Image Source: Instagram

Ending her note on Pannu, Ranaut said that it is imperative to show people who climb over other people’s heads for success to show their rightful place.

Pannu in an exclusive interview to the Hindustan Times made ludicrous remarks against both the Ranaut sisters. The interview revolved around Rangoli Chandel’s recent remarks on Pannu but ended with informing about her new release.

Kangana Ranaut de-platformed

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May after she demanded action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee in the aftermath of massive post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Kangana Ranaut was responding to a tweet by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta where he had said that the situation was alarming in Nanoor, Birbhum district.

Kangana Ranaut, quoting the tweet, had requested Narendra Modi to show his ‘Virat Roop’ from early 2000s. Her account was suspended for the same. Ranaut since then has been active on Instagram and has refused to come back to Twitter.