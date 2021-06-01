6-year-old Kashmiri girl’s cute appeal to ‘Modi Sahab’ gets online class load reduced

With the onset of the pandemic, not just work but even schools and colleges have shifted online. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a 6-year-old girl from Kashmir addressed a video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging the long hours of online classes.

The girl in the video questions ‘Modi Sahab’ as to why the young children of lower grades are made to attend long hours of class and burdened with homework just like her higher grade counterparts. She also informed that she has to attend online classes from 10 am to 2 pm, which starts with English, then Math followed by Urdu, EVS, and Computer.

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

The video went viral on social media, winning hearts, bringing a smile to everyone’s face amid the gloom and doom of the pandemic.

The video has since received over 450k views garnered a response even from the LG of Jammu & Kashmir who in his tweet said, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss.”

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir reported 1525 new coronavirus cases with 525 from the Jammu division and 1000 from the Kashmir division and 37 fatalities on Monday. As per official reports, Jammu district recorded the highest number of cases at 278 followed by 253 in Srinagar.

The lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir has been extended till further notice with fresh set of guidelines.