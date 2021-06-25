Kerala Women’s Panel chairperson MC Josephine has tendered her resignation from her post on Friday following the controversy over her rude and callouse response to a victim of demestic violence.

According to the reports, MC Josephine resigned from her post on the directions of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The CPI(M) reportedly demanded Josephine’s resignation a day after she had sparked a fresh controversy by displaying arrogance in front of an aggrieved woman on live TV.

Earlier this week, during a Malayalam call-in show, Josephine had snapped at a woman for complaining about domestic violence and had asked her to “suffer” for not approaching the police after being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. The incident occurred during a live phone-in programme that was held by a Malayalam news channel – Manorama news, where the chairperson was responding to people’s grievances.

The CPI(M) party members were reportedly upset over comments made by Josephine and had decided against defending her in the latest controversy even as she received widespread criticisms arose over rude behaviour. The CPI(M) party had taken up the matter very seriously, and held an elaborative meeting at the secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, it was decided to demand her resignation from the post.

MC Josephine was serving as women’s panel chief since 2017 and still had 11 months left to her term.

The controversy:

On Thursday, a video went viral on the internet, in which Kerala Women’s Commission MC Josephine had displayed her arrogant behaviour against a domestic violence victim on live TV and asked her to “suffer” for not approaching the police after being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.

Josephine, who has a history of overlooking complaints made by victims in Kerala, was seen disinterested in addressing victims’ complaints. During the show, a lady named Libina had telephoned the women’s panel chief to complain against her husband and mother-in-law for domestic violence.

However, Josephine was seen behaving in a rude and angry manner with the victim. As she enquired regarding her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband would beat her up every day. In response, Josephine asked whether Libina had approached the police to complain about the violence.

As the woman responded with a ‘no’, Josephine arrogantly asked her to “suffer” for not going to the police to lodge a formal complaint.

The incident has triggered a storm of negative feedback on social media. Several people had condemned the insensitive behaviour of the women’s commission chairperson towards a victim of violence and her disregard for the victim’s mental state.

This was not the first time that MC Josephine has involved in such controversies. The left leader has a history of displaying her arrogance and insensitivity towards women victims, and there are allegations that she has protected Communist leaders accused of grave crimes against women.