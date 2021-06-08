Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s newly appointed media advisor on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that he has turned down the job offer.

I have decided to not accept the responsibility offered to me by @chouhanshivraj ji and have communicated my inability to the CM. — Tushar (@tushar) June 8, 2021

This came just within 22 hours of his announcing that he has been appointed as MP CM’s media advisor.

Today, my destiny has placed me inside the office of MP Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj as his communication advisor.



Please wish me luck. More details later. — Tushar (@tushar) June 7, 2021

Soon after his announcement on Twitter, his old tweets where he had made ‘Gau mutra’ jibes and mocked PM Modi had gone viral on social media.

Cow urine joke

Cow urine jibe is often used by radical Islamist and Islamist apologists to mock Hindus and Hinduism who hold the cow holy. Many believe that cow urine has medicinal property as well. In February 2019, Pulwama terrorist Adil Ahmed Dhar who killed 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide attack had said he was doing so (terror attack) to kill the ones who drink cow urine.

Cow urine jibe

Tushar’s tweet on PM Modi

He also made fun of PM Modi’s personal life.

Jai Shree Ram tweet

Soon after the 2019 general elections, when the fake mob lynching cases under name of Jai Shree Ram were emerging, he had tweeted where India is heading with such slogans. On 23rd July 2019, Aurangabad man had admitted that he invented the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chanting and lynching story to win applause in the community.

Tushar on Modi’s criticism

He even toed the opposition line on how everyone votes for Modi but questions opposition instead.

After the furore on social media, he has now announced that he has turned down the job offer.