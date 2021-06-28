Monday, June 28, 2021
Home News Reports Kejriwal welcomes Surat realtor Mahesh Savani in AAP, who is accused of kidnapping and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kejriwal welcomes Surat realtor Mahesh Savani in AAP, who is accused of kidnapping and extortion

In January 2020, Mahesh Savani was accused of kidnapping and extortion of businessman.

OpIndia Staff
612

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday welcomed Surat businessman Mahesh Savani into Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Gujarat state assembly elections likely to be held in December 2022.

The move, however, garnered intense criticism as Savani, a top realtor from Surat was arrested in 2020 on allegations of extortion and kidnapping.

Who is Mahesh Savani?

Savani, who also owns several educational institutes and also an alleged social worker, was accused of kidnapping Gautam Patel (65) from his house and demanding Rs 19 crore for his release. 

Patel and his business partner who is now deceased had allegedly borrowed money from Savani for an infrastructure project. Patel who was liable to pay Rs 3 crore could not do so, hence offered 60 per cent share in a plot of land. Savani could not recover his money and allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap Patel when he arrived in India for his son’s marriage.

Patel’s kidnapping by Savani and his aides was reportedly captured in the former’s CCTV footage installed at his residence. 

On the other hand, Savani is famous for organizing mass marriages for orphaned girls and gifting cars and homes to his employees. 

Mahesh Savani’s selection

Addressing a press conference on the day of joining AAP and claiming to be impressed by the political party’s good governance, Savani said, “After 51 years of social service, I decided to join politics to continue my services at a larger level. Education is the foundation for everything. Government-run schools in Delhi are the best. During a recent visit to Delhi, I got to know that the Delhi government runs 700 to 800 schools. I visited seven such schools that can compete with any private school. I have also seen medical facilities there. The initiatives by the AAP government are excellent, so I have decided to join the party.”

It must be mentioned here that the interim report submitted by a panel led by AIIMS doctors on Supreme Court mandated oxygen audit said that Delhi government overstated oxygen demand and it could have worsened the crisis during the second wave of Chinese coronavirus.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia talking about the party’s growth in the state said, “The AAP is like a vacant plot in Gujarat, where a house of new and modern politics of the state can be built. To lay the foundation of this, we welcome Mahesh ji to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

“In Gujarat, the AAP is growing day and night at quadruple speed,” Sisodia claimed. 

“Now it is not only the work of Delhi, but the work of Gujarat has also started speaking, the work of the councillors has started speaking. Impressed by all that, Mahesh bhai decided to join the AAP family,” said Sisodia welcoming Savani into the party. 

AAP leader abusing Brahmins

We reported earlier how another Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat leader Gopal Italia’s old videos had been doing the round on social media where he could be heard insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals.

Insulting the Hindu rituals, he claimed that those who attend these Satsangs/Kathas clap like ‘hijras’ (eunuchs). “I am ashamed of such people. It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?” he said.

Italia was seen sitting next to Sisodia during a press conference held on Sunday to induct Savani into the party.

Winning 27 out of the 120 seats in the civic body elections, AAP considers it to be ready to take on the Bhartiya Janta Party in the state. The party has also announced its plan to contest the state elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmahesh savani, mahesh savani aam aadmi party, mahesh savani aap
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University Zafar Sareshwala accused of whitewashing forced religious conversion of Sikh girls: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Two Sikh girls from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam. Zafar Sareshwala disputed the claim.
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.

‘Conditions apply’: China’s dirty politics over vaccines for the virus that likely originated in a lab in Wuhan

Opinions Jinit Jain -
China has been leveraging its COVID-19 vaccines to coerce countries across the world to accept its propaganda on Uyghur Muslims, Taiwan etc.

Delhi High Court refuses to grant interim relief to Quint over non-compliance of IT Rules after Centre had sent notices

Law OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court refused to grant interim relief to Quint from action by the Centre over non-compliance to the newly amended IT Rules, 2021.

The ‘Sanghi propaganda’ trope on abduction and conversion of Sikh girls to Islam. Here is how this online tirade is an omen of impending...

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Some propagandists masquerading as 'farmer supporters' on social media are trying to brush under the carpet the abduction and forced religious conversions of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir by terming it "Sanghi Propaganda"

Finance Minister announces relief packages for Covid-affected sectors, chalks out plan to revive tourism sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to help sectors struggling due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic

Recently Popular

News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Media

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.
Read more
News Reports

Akali leader who mocked Hinduism as ‘weak religion’ for anti-conversion laws now wants same laws to save Sikh women from forced religious conversions

OpIndia Staff -
The abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir and lack of support from Muslim leaders for Sikh girls just shows what a farce this 'solidarity' has been.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,156FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com