Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home Politics The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee's antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee’s antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama

While Mamata Banerjee is feigning shock and making allegations against the central government that are pretty much indefensible, there are glaring discrepancies between her comments and the constitutional framework.

OpIndia Staff
5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama
Image Credit: Indian Express
174

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in moral grandstanding over the Chief Secretary controversy. The central government had recalled Alapan Bandyopadhyay after the latter betrayed protocol but the state government has refused to release him from service.

After Bandyopandhyay did not show up to report to the department of personnel, public grievances and pensions (DoPT) in New Delhi, he was served with a show-cause notice.

While Mamata Banerjee is feigning shock and making allegations against the central government that are pretty much indefensible, there are glaring discrepancies between her comments and the constitutional framework.

‘The order is legally untenable and unconstitutional’

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee wrote, “I must confess that I have been shocked and stunned by the unilateral order dated 28th May, 2021, sent to us by the Government of India, asking us to release Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, so that he may join the Government of India on 31st May, 2021, the normal date of his superannuation.”

“The unilateral ‘order’ comes without any prior consultation whatsoever with the government of West Bengal, without any volition/option of the officer, without meeting any of the pre-conditions of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and other applicable laws under reference. The unilateral order/directive is legally untenable, historically unprecedented and wholly unconstitutional,” she added.

In reality, the Chief Secretary falls under the All India Services. Sources within the Government said, “She knows that facts of the matter are against the Chief Secretary and his behaviour was such that it will invite strict disciplinary action as he is an All India Services Officer and it was his duty to ensure that the review meeting takes place as scheduled. All India Officers are not expected to be part of politics.”

‘GoI extended his service by 3 months’

Mamata Banerjee admitted that the Union Government extended Bandyopadhyay’s service period by three months. The central government has cited this as evidence that it is cooperating with the state government.

“The fact that GoI had agreed to extend the service of Chief Secy shows that it is acting in full co-operation and without malice against West Bengal,” sources said.

‘You revised structure of meeting’

Mamata Banerjee also said that inviting Suvendu Adhikari to the meeting was “unacceptable”. However, he is the leader of opposition and an MLA from the affected area. Sources said, “There have been numerous meetings in the past in non-BJP ruled states where representatives of other parties have been present.

‘Chief Secy sent messages, we received no response’

Mamata Banerjee said that the Chief Secretary had sent messages to the officer accompanying the Prime Minister but received no response in turn. However, the Central Government says it is only another excuse to gloss over the fact that she did not want to attended the meeting due to Adhikari’s presence.

Sources said, “Mamata Banerjee chose to boycott the review meeting because the LOP of West Bengal was present. No issue was created by GoI on this, because what mattered was Cyclone relief activities. It was suggested to her that PM will meet her immediately after the review meeting as that was the reason for which he traveled to West Bengal. Sensing that she may have to wait till the review meeting gets over, she chose to prevent other officers too from attending the meeting and in effect cancelled the review meeting scheduled by the Prime Minister.”

‘You permitted us to take our leave’

The Chief Minister claimed that she was given permission to leave by the Prime Minister but sources said that no such permission was given.

The Chief Secy saga

Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Alapan Bandyopadhyay had retired from the post of chief secretary. “Since Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired today on May 31 from his service, he is not going to join in Delhi,” Mamata said, adding that he will continue as the chief advisor to CM for the next three years.

Sources said that the retirement is evidence that the Chief Minister is on the “back foot” and called it a “last bid to save him”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAlapan Bandyopadhyay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Yogi Adityanath announces ‘Mission June’, plans to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts this month

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to take their jab "Tika jeet ka" and help defeat Covid-19
Politics

The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee’s antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in moral grandstanding over the Chief Secretary controversy.

Rajasthan Coronavirus vaccine wastage saga: From threats of legal action to ‘vaccines were expired’, here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Health Minister warned Dainik Bhaskar with legal action for reporting on wastage of coronavirus vaccines

Mamata Banerjee’s statements after she made the PM wait for a cyclone Yaas review meeting are full of loopholes: 4 examples

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee stirred the hornet's nest when she decided to make a massive hue and cry about a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the aftermath of cyclone Yaas.

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make ‘pet pidis’ appear independent

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today unfollowed propagandist Kunal Kamra and self-described fact-checker Pratik Sinha on Twitter

Tripura: CPIM leader and ex-Finance Minister resorts to fear mongering, incites violence against BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPIM leader insinuated that there was a supposed threat to the lives of the people. Using that as a bait, he incited people to unleash anarchy and take up arms against the ruling government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,352FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com