As the Delhi High Court began hearing a lawsuit filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of the 5G technology on Wednesday, an unidentified man entered the online hearing disrupting the proceedings. The man interrupted the hearing several times by singing songs from the movies of the actress.

The interruptions had started immediately after the proceedings in the court had started, with the man repeatedly asking “where is Juhi ma’am. I can’t see Juhi ma’am.” As the court was talking about not receiving notes by email from the petitioner’s lawyer, this was ignored by the court.

Someone keeps interrupting: Where is Juhi ma’am? I can’t see Juhi ma’am. #JuhiChawla — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 2, 2021

As the proceeding in the case moved forward, the man started singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies. As a result, the court asked the officials to mute them.

Reacting to the singing, the petitioner’s lawyer Deepak Khosla said, “I hope these are not distractions from the defendants,” alleging that the man may be sent by the telecom companies.

But this does not stop the musical interruptions to the hearing, as the same person again started singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies. This time the court asked the court master to remove the person from the online hearing and lock the same.

Even this was not enough for discouraging the person from interrupting the hearing from songs. He somehow managed to log into the online hearing again, and resumed singing songs. This was enough for the court, as this time the court ordered action against the unsolicited singer. The court asked the court officials to identify the person and issue contempt of court notice. The court asked the officials to contact the Delhi Police IT dept for same, and said that the court will issue the notice to the person.

Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT department. We'll issue notice: Court #DelhiHighCourt #JuhiChawla #5Gtesting — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 2, 2021

As per the Tweet of an India Today journalist, the man who joined the meeting under a fake name sang songs like “ghoonghat ki aad se”, “laal laal hoton pe” and “meri banno ki aayegi baraat” before being shunned and blocked from the meeting.

HC takes strong objection and says contempt notice will be issued. HC asks Delhi Police IT team to look into it. — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) June 2, 2021

Link to hearing posted by Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, who has filed the suit against the implementation of 5G telephony in India, herself had published the link to the hearing on social media, enabling people to access and disrupt the court proceedings. “If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards. Link in my bio”, she had tweeted at the midnight.

Hum…tum aur 5G! 😁👍



If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards 🙏 Link in my bio. https://t.co/dciUrpvrq8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 1, 2021

She had also posted a video message on Instagram asking her followers to join the online hearing. Juhi Chawla had published the link to the hearing on the bio of her Instagram account.

Such public announcement of the link to the virtual hearing meant that her fans were able to access the court hearing, and someone from them caused the disruptions by singing songs.

Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G technology

Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla had filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology in India on May 31. According to the actress, if 5G technology were to be installed, then people and humans will be exposed to radiofrequency radiation (RF) at a rate of 10 times or 100 times the current figure.

Juhi Chawla said in a statement, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

Juhi Chawla also said that the 5G network will cause “serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems”.

Conspiracy theories about 5G technology have skyrocketed in recent times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. A great many conspiracy theorists have blamed 5G network for the disease even after repeated clarifications by experts that it has nothing to do with the disease.