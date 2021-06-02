Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs,...
Editor's picksLawNews ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs, Delhi HC to issue contempt notice

The link to Delhi HC hearing on Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G telephony was posted by the actress herself on Instagram, after which a man accessed the hearing and disrupted it repeatedly by singing songs from her movies

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla
125

As the Delhi High Court began hearing a lawsuit filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of the 5G technology on Wednesday, an unidentified man entered the online hearing disrupting the proceedings. The man interrupted the hearing several times by singing songs from the movies of the actress.

The interruptions had started immediately after the proceedings in the court had started, with the man repeatedly asking “where is Juhi ma’am. I can’t see Juhi ma’am.” As the court was talking about not receiving notes by email from the petitioner’s lawyer, this was ignored by the court.

As the proceeding in the case moved forward, the man started singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies. As a result, the court asked the officials to mute them.

Reacting to the singing, the petitioner’s lawyer Deepak Khosla said, “I hope these are not distractions from the defendants,” alleging that the man may be sent by the telecom companies.

But this does not stop the musical interruptions to the hearing, as the same person again started singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies. This time the court asked the court master to remove the person from the online hearing and lock the same.

Even this was not enough for discouraging the person from interrupting the hearing from songs. He somehow managed to log into the online hearing again, and resumed singing songs. This was enough for the court, as this time the court ordered action against the unsolicited singer. The court asked the court officials to identify the person and issue contempt of court notice. The court asked the officials to contact the Delhi Police IT dept for same, and said that the court will issue the notice to the person.

As per the Tweet of an India Today journalist, the man who joined the meeting under a fake name sang songs like “ghoonghat ki aad se”, “laal laal hoton pe” and “meri banno ki aayegi baraat” before being shunned and blocked from the meeting.

Link to hearing posted by Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, who has filed the suit against the implementation of 5G telephony in India, herself had published the link to the hearing on social media, enabling people to access and disrupt the court proceedings. “If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards. Link in my bio”, she had tweeted at the midnight.

She had also posted a video message on Instagram asking her followers to join the online hearing. Juhi Chawla had published the link to the hearing on the bio of her Instagram account.

Such public announcement of the link to the virtual hearing meant that her fans were able to access the court hearing, and someone from them caused the disruptions by singing songs.

Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G technology

Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla had filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology in India on May 31. According to the actress, if 5G technology were to be installed, then people and humans will be exposed to radiofrequency radiation (RF) at a rate of 10 times or 100 times the current figure.

Juhi Chawla said in a statement, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

Juhi Chawla also said that the 5G network will cause “serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems”.

Conspiracy theories about 5G technology have skyrocketed in recent times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. A great many conspiracy theorists have blamed 5G network for the disease even after repeated clarifications by experts that it has nothing to do with the disease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs, Delhi HC to issue contempt notice

OpIndia Staff -
After a man repeatedly disrupted hearing of Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G by singing sons from her movies, court ordered contempt case
Variety

When Paris was overwhelmed with decomposed human corpses and ran out of burial places: The story of the Catacombs

Sanghamitra -
The Catacombs of Paris are the image of a scary world of the dead beneath the city of lights. Six to seven million human skeletons are stored there, stacked up in underground tunnels.

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

News Reports Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.

Samajwadi MP ST Hasan says deaths due to Covid are the result of BJP messing with Islamic Sharia laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said that heavenly catastrophes like cyclones and pandemic are happening because BJP has upset Muslims during the 7 years of its rule.

National Herald consulting editor hosts discussion on Rahul Gandhi unfollowing Twitter accounts, this is the wisdom that came out

Social Media Nirwa Mehta -
One of the most riveting discussions on political landscape in India in recent times.

Ayurveda shop owner attacked with swords and stones by a group of seven men in Amritsar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Seven men armed with swords and stones attacked Ayurveda shop owner Shamsher Singh in Amritsar, vandalised the shop

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,738FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com