Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,864,639
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,864,639
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
115,101
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Home News Reports Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan...
News Reports
Updated:

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Sheikh Ali Gomaa claims that the Spanish Flu in 1918 was caused by a disruption in the Earth's electromagnetism due to the prevalence of electricity.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sheikh Ali Gomaa blamed 5G Technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Source: Memri TV
3

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Sheikh Ali Gomaa, has claimed that 5G technology is responsible for the Wuhan Coronavirus. According to him, the disruptions in the Earth’s Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes are to be blamed for the deadly virus. The clip was aired on Egyptian television on the 10th of April and the translation of it was provided by Memri TV.

Sheikh Ali Gomaa claims that the Spanish Flu in 1918 was caused by a disruption in the Earth’s electromagnetism due to the prevalence of electricity. He said, “When electricity was first introduced, it caused something in the atmosphere, which prepared it for the splitting of these materials, thus creating that virus.”

The former Grand Mufti of Egypt continued, “When we apply the same theory to the Coronavirus, we see that the fifth generation of communications might be the cause. This requires contemplation.” He added, “All our phones are 4G now. For the sake of 4G technology, 20,000 satellites were launched into orbit. In order to introduce 5G technology, which they say will change social relations, they had to launch 100,000 satellites into orbit.” “This caused additional disruptions in the electromagnetic field, which have made the atmosphere hospitable for the spread of these viruses,” He concluded.

Chinese coronavirus

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Wuhan Coronavirus is a zoonotic virus closely related to the SARS virus, which has a particular breed of horseshoe bats as its source. The virus jumped to humans from an infected animal at the Wet Markets of Wuhan in China. Many believe that the virus was accidentally leaked from a Chinese bio-weapon lab and a research paper published by Chinese scientists asserted that the virus probably leaked out of either of the two laboratories close to the wet market.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmemri tv coronavirus, sheikh ali gomaa coronavirus, coronavirus caused due to 5g technology

Latest News

News Reports

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to Sheikh Ali Gomaa, the disruptions in the Earth's Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes causes coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police wins the Internet by using amusing memes to urge people to abide by the coronavirus lockdown protocols

OpIndia Staff -
The Punjab Police has shared popular Bollywood memes to dissuade people from breaching the lockdown restrictions amidst coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Only infidels and oppressors die of the Coronavirus, not Muslims, claim ISIS women, call the virus a soldier of Allah

OpIndia Staff -
ISIS women have claimed that the Wuhan Coronavirus does not infect Muslims, and only 'infidels' and 'oppressors' die of the disease.
Read more
Crime

Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu Police books infected Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting on a nurse in Trichy

OpIndia Staff -
Charges were pressed under Sections 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code against the Tablighi Jamaat member.
Read more
News Reports

Westerners get diseases like Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water, claims Islamic scholar

OpIndia Staff -
Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri has claimed that people living in the West suffer from diseases like the Wuhan Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water after performing their excretory functions as Muslims do.
Read more
Social Media

Rajasthan: Women in Kota hurl plastic bags inside homes after spitting in them amidst coronavirus outbreak, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A group of 4-5 women were caught in a viral video spitting on the sidewalks, houses in the city of Kota, heightening panic of coronavirus among people
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,496FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com