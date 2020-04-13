Former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Sheikh Ali Gomaa, has claimed that 5G technology is responsible for the Wuhan Coronavirus. According to him, the disruptions in the Earth’s Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes are to be blamed for the deadly virus. The clip was aired on Egyptian television on the 10th of April and the translation of it was provided by Memri TV.

Sheikh Ali Gomaa claims that the Spanish Flu in 1918 was caused by a disruption in the Earth’s electromagnetism due to the prevalence of electricity. He said, “When electricity was first introduced, it caused something in the atmosphere, which prepared it for the splitting of these materials, thus creating that virus.”

The former Grand Mufti of Egypt continued, “When we apply the same theory to the Coronavirus, we see that the fifth generation of communications might be the cause. This requires contemplation.” He added, “All our phones are 4G now. For the sake of 4G technology, 20,000 satellites were launched into orbit. In order to introduce 5G technology, which they say will change social relations, they had to launch 100,000 satellites into orbit.” “This caused additional disruptions in the electromagnetic field, which have made the atmosphere hospitable for the spread of these viruses,” He concluded.

The Wuhan Coronavirus is a zoonotic virus closely related to the SARS virus, which has a particular breed of horseshoe bats as its source. The virus jumped to humans from an infected animal at the Wet Markets of Wuhan in China. Many believe that the virus was accidentally leaked from a Chinese bio-weapon lab and a research paper published by Chinese scientists asserted that the virus probably leaked out of either of the two laboratories close to the wet market.