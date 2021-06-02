Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Home Social Media Did porn star Mia Khalifa use an alt account 'SarahJoe93' to call for genocide...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Did porn star Mia Khalifa use an alt account ‘SarahJoe93’ to call for genocide of Israelis on Twitter? Here is what we know

Mia Khalifa entered professional porn industry in October 2014, months after 'Sarah Joe' called for genocide of Israelis on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Porn star Mia Khalifa's real name is 'Sarah Joe Chamoun'
403

British journalist Raheem Kassam on Wednesday shared a few screenshots of Twitter user ‘Sarah Joe’ who had called for genocide of Israelis. He asked the porn star Mia Khalifa is she is aware who this Sarah Joe lady is.

In first tweet, @sarahjoe93 had called ‘Israeli propaganda’ disgusting and called for Hamas terrorists in Palestine to target schools and kill some of their children. ‘Save the world from future Zionist scum,’ she had tweeted. The tweet was from August 3, 2014.

In another tweet, Sarah Joe had claimed she is ‘disgusted’ by the Jewish race.

This tweet was from July 24, 2014.

Kassam then shared another tweet which had an image of the same Sarah Joe with a man shared with a hashtag ‘sterlingneverlovedus’.

Turns out, Mia Khalifa’s real name is believed to be ‘Sarah Joe Chamoun’ and she was born in February 1993. She was an active porn star from 2014 to 2019. It is believed that the Twitter account @sarahjoe93 is her account before she shot to fame as a porn star. In a video shared by Khalifa in July last year, she shared image of her ex-husband whom she accused of mental and sexual abuse.

Khalifa had shot to fame in porn industry in early 2014 when her then husband (who looks quite similar to the person with whom ‘Sarah Joe’ is posing in last picture) posted her pornographic images on Reddit. She entered professional porn industry in October 2014, months after ‘Sarah Joe’ called for genocide of Israelis on Twitter.

Sarah Joe

Sarah Joe has since protected her Twitter account.

Further, Jack Posobiec of Human Events revealed that there is an account of @sarahjoe93 on @theCHIVE but all the tweets it has posted are by Mia Khalifa.

The Chive is an image sharing website and SarahJoe93’s profile contains images of Mia Khalifa.

Khalifa has been posting for Palestine and had earlier also ‘voiced her support‘ for the ‘farmers protests’ in India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmia khalifa, sarah joe, mia khalifa real name, mia khalifa sarahjoe93, sarahjoe93
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Assam: Mob that assaulted doctor, nurses after COVID patient died identified after CM took notice, here are the culprits arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A video had gone viral wherein a doctor was being assaulted by a mob after the COVID patient died
News Reports

Muslim League moves to SC against Modi govt’s order for citizenship to persecuted minorities in 13 districts, calls it ‘back-door CAA’

OpIndia Staff -
The petition further claimed that if the applicants are granted citizenship and the Supreme Court strikes down CAA, it would be a "herculean task" and "near impossible: to take back the citizenships given.

Harsh Mander, Julio Ribeiro, Jawhar Sircar and more: Here’s the entire list of retired civil servants Hardeep Singh Puri called ‘Padhe Likhe Murkh’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri slammed former civil servants for endorsing a letter that called for the halting of Central Vista Project.

Back to square one? State govts’ global tenders for vaccine find no bids, now they want the Centre to buy vaccines for them

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Several states, including Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, have received no responses to the global tenders floated by them to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Shashi Tharoor envies Malaysian MPs for their swanky Parliament but opposes Central Vista. Read why even his new excuse is flawed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When his 2018 tweet praising the swanky new Malaysian parliament went viral, Tharoor came up with a new excuse to defend his position. However, his 'solution' is also flawed. Read how.

Licypriya Kangujam’s Ketto campaign: A possible violation of FCRA and questionable association with Noble Citizen Foundation

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
From allegations of faking achievements to a possible violation of FCRA norms while collecting foreign funding in name of COVID relief, the long and short of 'child activist' Licypriya Kangujam and her conman father.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make ‘pet pidis’ appear independent

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today unfollowed propagandist Kunal Kamra and self-described fact-checker Pratik Sinha on Twitter
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,541FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com