Did porn star Mia Khalifa use an alt account ‘SarahJoe93’ to call for genocide of Israelis on Twitter? Here is what we know

British journalist Raheem Kassam on Wednesday shared a few screenshots of Twitter user ‘Sarah Joe’ who had called for genocide of Israelis. He asked the porn star Mia Khalifa is she is aware who this Sarah Joe lady is.

Who ran this account, which called for the terrorist murder of Jewish children? Does @miakhalifa know? pic.twitter.com/Wlsy3PxNBz — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 2, 2021

In first tweet, @sarahjoe93 had called ‘Israeli propaganda’ disgusting and called for Hamas terrorists in Palestine to target schools and kill some of their children. ‘Save the world from future Zionist scum,’ she had tweeted. The tweet was from August 3, 2014.

In another tweet, Sarah Joe had claimed she is ‘disgusted’ by the Jewish race.

Wow the same account tweeted about being "disgusted" by the Jewish race. Sure hope @miakhalifa finds out who has been tweeting these things. pic.twitter.com/buxRgy9c3t — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 2, 2021

This tweet was from July 24, 2014.

Kassam then shared another tweet which had an image of the same Sarah Joe with a man shared with a hashtag ‘sterlingneverlovedus’.

I just have no idea whose real name was "Sarah Joe" pic.twitter.com/H5b1gbYZwx — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 2, 2021

Turns out, Mia Khalifa’s real name is believed to be ‘Sarah Joe Chamoun’ and she was born in February 1993. She was an active porn star from 2014 to 2019. It is believed that the Twitter account @sarahjoe93 is her account before she shot to fame as a porn star. In a video shared by Khalifa in July last year, she shared image of her ex-husband whom she accused of mental and sexual abuse.

Khalifa had shot to fame in porn industry in early 2014 when her then husband (who looks quite similar to the person with whom ‘Sarah Joe’ is posing in last picture) posted her pornographic images on Reddit. She entered professional porn industry in October 2014, months after ‘Sarah Joe’ called for genocide of Israelis on Twitter.

Sarah Joe

Sarah Joe has since protected her Twitter account.

Further, Jack Posobiec of Human Events revealed that there is an account of @sarahjoe93 on @theCHIVE but all the tweets it has posted are by Mia Khalifa.

That's so weird because there is an old @theCHIVE account with the name @sarahjoe93



But all the posts seem to be of @miakhalifa



Why is that? — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

The Chive is an image sharing website and SarahJoe93’s profile contains images of Mia Khalifa.

Khalifa has been posting for Palestine and had earlier also ‘voiced her support‘ for the ‘farmers protests’ in India.