The anti-farm law agitation, which eventually culminated into violence and rioting on India’s 71st Republic Day, has witnessed the support of several international influencers. A day after singer-actress Rihanna showed her ‘solidarity’ with the farmers, the agitation has even drawn the attention of porn star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa.

She tweeted, “What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest” The former internationally-acclaimed pornstar had also shared a picture of anti-farm law protestors, where one of them could be seen holding a placard saying, “Stop Killing farmers.”

Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India. She is a Lebanese-American webcam model.

Earlier on Tuesday, singer Rihanna shared an article by CNN titled, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.” In a tweet, Rihanna asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”

Her tweet took netizens by surprise. While the left-liberal lobby was busy comparing her Twitter followers to that of PM Modi, others dug out her old tweets dating back to 2011-2012.



Farmer protests and violence on Republic Day

‘Farmers’ and activists from Punjab reached Delhi on November 26, 2020, and since then, thousands of protesters are lodged on the borders of Delhi. While the central government has tried several times to alleviate the situation, the farmer unions are not listening to any proposal and demanding the Government must repeal the laws. Amidst all the mess around the newly enacted laws, the farmer unions had announced they would hold a tractor rally on January 26, parallel to the Republic Day parade.

The unions got into an agreement with Delhi Police that they will hold a peaceful march and will not enter Delhi before designated time, keeping security concerns in mind. However, the protesters broke all the promises they had made to the Delhi Police and entered Delhi from unauthorized routes. They barged into the Red Fort and hoisted two flags, one triangular and one rectangular with a Sikh holy symbol. When the police personnel tried to stop the protesters, they got violent and attacked the police with swords. Some protesters even tried to mow down the police personnel with tractors. Several police personnel were injured during the clash.

Both President of India and the Prime Minister of India had condemned the violence and insult of Tricolour on Republic Day by rioters. Delhi Police have registered several cases against the rioters, including farmer union leaders.