Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting 'farmers'
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American is a porn star and webcam model. In October 2014, she was the most viewed performer on adult website pornhub in just two months. She has also performed sexual acts while wearing a hijab.

OpIndia Staff
Former pornstar Mia Khalifa expresses solidarity with anti-farm law protestors
Rihanna (left), Mia Khalifa (right), images via Film Daily
79

The anti-farm law agitation, which eventually culminated into violence and rioting on India’s 71st Republic Day, has witnessed the support of several international influencers. A day after singer-actress Rihanna showed her ‘solidarity’ with the farmers, the agitation has even drawn the attention of porn star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mia Khalifa

She tweeted, “What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest” The former internationally-acclaimed pornstar had also shared a picture of anti-farm law protestors, where one of them could be seen holding a placard saying, “Stop Killing farmers.”

Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India. She is a Lebanese-American is a porn star and webcam model. In October 2014, she was the most viewed performer on adult website pornhub in just two months. She has also performed sexual acts while wearing a hijab.

Earlier on Tuesday, singer Rihanna shared an article by CNN titled, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.” In a tweet, Rihanna asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”

Her tweet took netizens by surprise. While the left-liberal lobby was busy comparing her Twitter followers to that of PM Modi, others dug out her old tweets dating back to 2011-2012.

Screengrab of Rihanna’s old tweets (Photo Credits: @Being_Humour)

In several tweets, she had expressed her obsession with the male copulatory organ. “So much dick riding that my c*ck hurt”, read one tweet. “Your p*ssy is way too dry to be riding my d*ck like this”, read another tweet.

Farmer protests and violence on Republic Day

‘Farmers’ and activists from Punjab reached Delhi on November 26, 2020, and since then, thousands of protesters are lodged on the borders of Delhi. While the central government has tried several times to alleviate the situation, the farmer unions are not listening to any proposal and demanding the Government must repeal the laws. Amidst all the mess around the newly enacted laws, the farmer unions had announced they would hold a tractor rally on January 26, parallel to the Republic Day parade.

The unions got into an agreement with Delhi Police that they will hold a peaceful march and will not enter Delhi before designated time, keeping security concerns in mind. However, the protesters broke all the promises they had made to the Delhi Police and entered Delhi from unauthorized routes. They barged into the Red Fort and hoisted two flags, one triangular and one rectangular with a Sikh holy symbol. When the police personnel tried to stop the protesters, they got violent and attacked the police with swords. Some protesters even tried to mow down the police personnel with tractors. Several police personnel were injured during the clash.

Both President of India and the Prime Minister of India had condemned the violence and insult of Tricolour on Republic Day by rioters. Delhi Police have registered several cases against the rioters, including farmer union leaders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmia khalifa, mia khalifa porn star, mia khalifa, rihanna, rihanna farmer protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
News Reports

Wanted criminal Zaved alias Rashid, who had murdered a constable, neutralised by UP and Delhi Police special cell

OpIndia Staff -
Zaved had 21 criminal cases registered against him, 13 in Delhi and 8 in UP.
Read more

From ‘A for Azaadi’ to practical lessons on stone-pelting: Satirical video of ‘Indian Institute of Protests’ goes viral

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The satirical video points out 'protests' have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has made it clear that it will not compensate for the death of protesters in farmer protests

Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for last couple of months since the FIR was filed against him.

Delhi Police intensifies probe, releases photos of 20 rioters involved in Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
News Reports

Wanted criminal Zaved alias Rashid, who had murdered a constable, neutralised by UP and Delhi Police special cell

OpIndia Staff -
Zaved had 21 criminal cases registered against him, 13 in Delhi and 8 in UP.
Read more
Social Media

From ‘A for Azaadi’ to practical lessons on stone-pelting: Satirical video of ‘Indian Institute of Protests’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The satirical video points out 'protests' have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.
Read more
News Reports

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has made it clear that it will not compensate for the death of protesters in farmer protests
Read more
Crime

Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for last couple of months since the FIR was filed against him.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police intensifies probe, releases photos of 20 rioters involved in Republic Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence.
Read more
News Reports

Newslaundry columnist and ex-AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani booked in Pune for his hate speech against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering a venomous speech targeting Hindus, Usmani had said that the 'Hindu Samaj' of today is "rotten" to the core.
Read more
Politics

CPI passes censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar after his supporters manhandled Patna office secretary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has passed a censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar, former 'student leader' from JNU
Read more
World

Molotov cocktail thrown near synagogue in London, not believed to be related to terrorism or antisemitism: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A molotov cocktail was hurled near a synagogue in Golders Green, London following which a man has been arrested
Read more
World

Christian woman asks colleagues to chant Jesus’ name, stripped and thrashed in Pakistan: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A case was registered against the victim under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 295-C (blasphemy) after she was thrashed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com