Saturday, June 5, 2021
Home News Reports Netizens storm Twitter for a separate chapter on North East India in NCERT textbooks:...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens storm Twitter for a separate chapter on North East India in NCERT textbooks: Here is what triggered the trend

The Twitter campaign came at the backdrop of recent events that have sparked a debate around the alienation and racial discrimination faced by North-Easterns in other States.

OpIndia Staff
(Illustration of NE culture by Jene Hai)
2

On Friday (June 4), over 30 student unions and organisations in India started a movement on Twitter, demanding the inclusion of a comprehensive chapter on the North-Eastern States in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum.

The movement was led on the micro-blogging platform with hashtags of ‘A Chapter for NE’ and ‘Northeast Matters’ between 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday. It was supported by activists, politicians, students, and academics from Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The objective behind the Twitter storm was to draw the attention of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and NCERT to include a mandatory chapter on North-East India in school textbooks.

The Twitter campaign came at the backdrop of recent events that have sparked a debate around the alienation and racial discrimination faced by North-Easterns in other States. Lingdam Kane, the President of All Arunachal Student Union of Chandigarh, informed, “Because of racial discrimination, many people of the northeastern states have faced problems. We as students, who go to other states to pursue our studies, face racial discrimination at least 6-7 times a month.”

He further added, “We cannot say that the movement will completely eradicate the racial discrimination but it will sure to help to minimise it.” Kane emphasised that the history of the North East and its people had disappeared from Indian textbooks and the inclusion of a chapter on its demography and history will help disseminate knowledge among people in the mainland. Mayur Jyoti Kaushik, a student in Assam, said that a chapter on the region’s history, culture, ethnicity, and lifestyle can ensure that children don’t grow up to be ignorant about North-East.

Netizens trend ‘A Chapter for NE’, and ‘North East Matters’

Hima Das, the Indian sprinter from Assam, participated in the Twitter storm on Friday. She tweeted, “As a proud citizen of India, I want our textbooks to include all its colours and glory. So I request concerned authorities to include a chapter about NE in the NCERT syllabus. #AchapterforNE #NortheastMatters”

Popular Twitter user Amit Singh Rajawat wrote, “We know about Chatrapati shivaji or Maharana Pratap, but how many of us know abt Lachit Borpukhan? It’s unfortunate that #NCERT books don’t have a chapter on NE.
I’m a North Indian and I support the demand of our NE brothers to add #AchapterforNE in @ncert books.”

“Equality is the soul of liberty; there is, infact, no liberty without it,” wrote one Abeka Shohe.

Twitter user Dr Mahipal Singh Rathore tweeted, “NorthEastMatters. NE India has 3.76% of India’s population & 8% land mass. It is high time #AChapterforNE is added to NCERT so that school kids all over #India are taught about the rich History, culture and Geography of the region.”

“Northeast India need a representation in NCERT. A humble request to @ncert to add one mandatory chapter on it,” Twitter user Trishanu Bhuyan pointed out.

Twitter user Liza Chophi said, “Diversity they said discrimination they gave. We Demand a place in Educational TEXTBOOKS. We demand a place in NCERT.”

The events that triggered the Twitter movement

The Twitter movement, meant to raise awareness about the existence, culture, demography, population, and history of the North-East, was spearheaded by two recent incidents. On May 25, Punjab police had arrested popular YouTuber Paras Singh after a case was registered against him for making a racist slur against former Arunachal Pradesh MP and incumbent Congress legislator Ninong Ering in one of his videos.

Paras had called Ering a non-Indian and Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China. It was after the Congress legislator wrote a letter to PM Modi, asking to ban the re-launch of PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Youtuber was then brought to Itanagar on May 27. He was also given lessons on Arunachal Pradesh’s history and culture and was taught about the international border separating India and China. Paras has now been sent to judicial custody.

The ignorance displayed by the popular Youtuber in his video rekindled discussions about racism and ignorance about the people of North-East India. To add salt to the wound, India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal suggested that Nagaland was not a part of India. He made the embarrassing faux pas while discussing the repartition of mehul Choksi from Dominica with Rupin Sharma, Nagaland DGP and author of the book ‘Extradition’.

During the TV debate, Sharma had briefly lost his connection. After being reconnected to the live feed, Sharma apologised and said that there was a power cut. “Don’t worry, you are in Nagaland, electricity goes off even in India, please go on,” Kanwal responded. Netizens were quick to question the journalist if he thought Nagaland was not a part of India. Although he had since apologised for the slip of tongue, his Freudian slip made the North Easterns understand the urgent need for a mandatory and comprehensive chapter on the region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Social Media playing God: How Facebook and Instagram removed fact-checks by Govt of India spreading vaccine hesitancy

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Instagram had removed PIB Fact check post that rebutted a dangerous claim spreading vaccine hesitancy
Opinions

Blue and white: How Mamata Banerjee put the 10 million people of Kolkata through a party loyalty test

Abhishek Banerjee -
Here is a piece of trivia about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - Her favourite colours are blue and white and you simply must conform

Government of India issues final notice to Twitter for compliance with the new Information Technology Rules

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated reminders, Twitter has refused to appoint Chief Compliance Officer as required under new IT Rules

Twitter restores RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s verified badge after outrage, ‘blue tick’ of other functionaries restored too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is receiving flak for its random decision to remove the verification badge of these right wing account holders

Twitter says it removed verified badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s account due to ‘inactivity’: Here is why their argument is flawed

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter went off the line yet again after it arbitrarily un-verified the Twitter account of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

‘Don’t use IMA to propagate any religion’: Read what the Delhi court said slamming IMA President John Rose Jayalal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court ordered Indian Medical Association (IMA) President John Rose Austin Jayalal to not use the organisation’s platform to propagate religion

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats
Read more
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
Read more
World

Giant hypocrite: Activist confronts Twitter CEO over censorship, asks why he ‘hates Jews and Conservatives’. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
"Bitcoin is all about decentralisation. You have no right to be here," she lambasted the Twitter CEO," she lambasted the Twitter CEO.
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
Political History of India

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Read how ties between the two families soured over years

OpIndia Staff -
Another significant personality unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,562FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com