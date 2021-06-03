Isn’t Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal while discussing fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s extradition from Dominica made quite an embarrassing faux pas.

Is Nagaland not part of India Mr @rahulkanwal ? pic.twitter.com/YrIZoLNmIw — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 3, 2021

Kanwal was discussing the repartition of Choksi from Dominica with Rupin Sharma, Nagaland DGP and author of the book ‘Extradition’ when Sharma briefly loss his connection. After being reconnected to the live feed, Sharma apologised and said that there was a power cut and apologised. “Don’t worry, you are in Nagaland, electricity goes off even in India, please go on,” he said.

Netizens were quick to question Kanwal if he thought Nagaland was not a part of India.

BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon said that they’d need to invite Kanwal to Nagaland soon for a lesson in geography.

We need to invite @rahulkanwal to Nagaland very soon!

We need major geography class for major media professionals too!



What say @payalmehta100 @AdityaRajKaul @Karma_Paljor ?? https://t.co/KlkIkg3p7k — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) June 3, 2021

Dear Rahul, be sensitive to every part of India. Your speech exposes your mindset towards NE part of India. @himantabiswa Da, may be we should prepare a suitable learning module for @rahulkanwal to make him more Indian.. — Dr. Himadri Bhushan Das (হিমাদ্ৰী ভূষণ দাস) (@daskyabola) June 3, 2021

Some even asked him to issue a correction.

pathetic @rahulkanwal ! Issue a correction ASAP !🤬🤬🪳🪳 — FirstAirline (@Firstairline1) June 3, 2021

Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue.

This was a slip of tongue. My apologies. Was meaning to say Delhi. My bad — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) June 3, 2021

He said that he meant to say Delhi but by mistake said India.