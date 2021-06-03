Thursday, June 3, 2021
Isn't Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue. He said he meant to say Delhi but said India by mistake.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanwal has a faux pas on Nagaland
India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal while discussing fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s extradition from Dominica made quite an embarrassing faux pas.

Kanwal was discussing the repartition of Choksi from Dominica with Rupin Sharma, Nagaland DGP and author of the book ‘Extradition’ when Sharma briefly loss his connection. After being reconnected to the live feed, Sharma apologised and said that there was a power cut and apologised. “Don’t worry, you are in Nagaland, electricity goes off even in India, please go on,” he said.

Netizens were quick to question Kanwal if he thought Nagaland was not a part of India.

BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon said that they’d need to invite Kanwal to Nagaland soon for a lesson in geography.

Some even asked him to issue a correction.

Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue.

He said that he meant to say Delhi but by mistake said India.

