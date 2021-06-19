Saturday, June 19, 2021
Home News Reports Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting 'definition' of Mayawati by...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

Following the upheaval on the microblogging site, UP Police took cognisance of the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens want Urban Dictionary suspended from Twitter. Here is why
BSP leader Mayawati (Photo Credits: The Hindu)
223

On Friday (June 18), Urban Dictionary sparked a furore on Twitter after it described Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati as an “unmarried pornstar”.

The crowd-sourced online dictionary had made the contentious tweet in response to a Twitter user (@Tenzin_21). According to the website, the top definition of Mayawati is “An unmarried pornstar. A woman who can do everything for power. Kanshi Ram’s secret wife and ex-girlfriend of Mulayam Singh.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Urban Dictionary

The definition was added by one Nazia Khan on May 4 last year.

Screengrab of the definition of Mayawati on Urban Dictionary website

Netizens demand action against Urban Dictionary

The tweet sparked outrage on social media, with netizens calling for the suspension of the online dictionary. The Print columnist Dilip Mandal, who has found himself surrounded by controversies in the past, tweeted, “Dear RS Prasad, this is very serious. Take strong action against the culprits. Twitter India, this is unacceptable. There must be some Indian guy behind this bot. Must be arrested. #SuspendUrbanDictionary.”

Hindu Ecosystem official wrote, “Political differences doesn’t mean you will abuse a women…Delhi Police, will you arrest the person behind this cheap mentality? #SuspendUrbanDictionary”

Another Twitter user emphasised, “Not surprised by the name, a woman named Nadia Khan has submitted the definition in urban dictionary, such a disgraceful comment on a woman by urban dictionary, jai bheem, jai meem is a meme in reality, see how much hate a muslim woman has for dalit woman.”

A user tweeted, “This is a very condemnable talk for a woman (Mayawati ji) #ArrestNaziaKhan #SuspendUrbanDictionary.”

One Shruti Gautam wrote, “If their mentality is so bad then how bad will these people be… #SuspendUrbanDictionary.”

One Karamjot Singh tweeted, “This is too much bad language to describe a lady. This is Intolerable and we Shame on @urbandictionary for this bad behaviour. #SuspendUrbanDictionary”

UP Police registers FIR, directs Twitter India to take action

Following the upheaval on the microblogging site, UP Police took cognisance of the matter. In a tweet, it said, “ADG Cyber Crime, UP Police has been directed to immediately register an FIR against urban dictionary for the derogatory & demeaning tweet. Twitter India is being notified for action against the handle at their end.”

At the time of writing the article, Urban Dictionary neither deleted the tweet nor issued any clarification.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Urban Dictionary sparked a furore on Twitter after it described Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati as an "unmarried pornstar".
Politics

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran hatched a plan to kidnap my children says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Here is the full story

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran had planned to kidnap his children

Mamata Banerjee wants Nandigram results re-evaluated even after winning state, calls Judge ‘BJP member’ to cast doubts on Judiciary as well: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Only recently, Mamata Banerjee had filed a petition in the court demanding that the Nandigram results be re-evaluated.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn child because of the ‘tabeez’ given by Abdul Samad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP Police which has been investigating the Ghaziabad assault case, is now in the lookout for the absconding local SP leader

Mukesh was burnt alive at Tikri Border because he was a Brahmin? Village head thinks so, the family wants speedy justice

News Reports अजीत झा -
Residents of Kasar village near Tikri border, where Mukesh was burnt alive, demand immediate removal of tents of farmer protestors

“Law of land is supreme, not your policies”: Parliamentary committee to Twitter after its officials said they follow the company’s policies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When the committee asked what Twitter follows, Indian law or own policies, company officials replied that they follow their policies

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

First FIR in Gujarat under new law: Muslim man pretends to be Christian, blackmails, hurls caste abuse, forces woman to convert to Islam after...

OpIndia Staff -

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran hatched a plan to kidnap my children says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Here is the full story

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee wants Nandigram results re-evaluated even after winning state, calls Judge ‘BJP member’ to cast doubts on Judiciary as well: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn child because of the ‘tabeez’ given by Abdul Samad

OpIndia Staff -

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders arrested for protesting against installation of Tipu Sultan statue by by YSRCP MLA after demands by Muslim community

OpIndia Staff -

Mukesh was burnt alive at Tikri Border because he was a Brahmin? Village head thinks so, the family wants speedy justice

अजीत झा -

Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs slams AAP Govt in Delhi for not complying with Food Security Act: Details

OpIndia Staff -

“Law of land is supreme, not your policies”: Parliamentary committee to Twitter after its officials said they follow the company’s policies

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to man booked for transmitting child pornography, says it was one time offence

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,482FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com