Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) leader Paramjit Singh Sarna has apologised to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa over the issue of conversion of Sikh women to Islam, Hindustan Times reported. He also showered praises on Muslim leaders, including cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Paramjit Singh Sarna said that the Sikh girl got married to the man of her choice on Tuesday and that the issue was settled. “We also met people such as the Mirwaiz and Muslim organisations. The way all of them collaborated with us, we would not forget that for the rest of our lives,” Sarna said before adding, “We were provided support.”

He stated, “Although I have no association with them, but since a Sikh (Sirsa) came from Delhi and gave a statement, I apologise for that. Any hurt which was caused by his statement to the people here, it is my responsibility as a representative to apologise on his behalf.”

He added, “We are thankful to the lieutenant governor (Manoj Sinha), the administration, and all the Muslim organisations and Imams of many mosques who met us. I also told them that since we are in minority, so you (majority) have to take care of us.”

“I request local leaders of Srinagar and Mullanas & Muftis to come in support of Sikh daughters. Sikhs were at the forefront ensuring Muslim daughters reach home safely during CAA protests but no Muslim leader has come to raise voice against forced conversions of Sikh girls,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said.

Sirsa had also stated “I am at Srinagar joining the protest with local Sikh community against forced Nikah and conversions of Sikh daughters who are forced to marry elderly of different religion. I urge Govt of India to take stern action against such kind of Nikah happening in the valley.” He had said that the Sikh community will not tolerate forced conversions.

Sikh-Muslim unity project suffers a huge dent

A Sikh activist said that Sikh women will not be allowed to marry Muslims. It was after online squabbles had begun between the Sikh and the Muslim community. The activist was slammed by people from the Muslim community as well.

Sikhs and Muslims have pledged that they would no longer support each other’s cause. One of the Sikh supporters tweeted that Muslims had used them to rally support against NRC, CAA and Article 370. He also added that Sikhs in Punjab are fairly accommodative of Gujjar and Kashmiri Muslim settlers.

To this, a Muslim Twitter user questioned if this is how Sikhs would pay back to the Muslims who had stood by them in the farmers’ protest against the Modi government. He also expressed his disappointment with Sikhs for taking a ‘Muslim girl’ back who had left Sikhism for Allah and Prophet Muhammad.