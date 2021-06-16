Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
Is this the real reason behind Rahul Gandhi cancelling his rallies in Bengal?
0

News18 journalist Pallavi Ghosh on Wednesday revealed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has already been fully vaccinated.

Citing sources within Congress, she said that Sonia Gandhi has taken both the doses of vaccine and while her son Rahul Gandhi was slated to take first dose of vaccine on 16th April 2021, he could not since he tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He had to defer his vaccination for the same.

Soon, netizens pointed out that if what Ghosh tweeted was indeed true, then Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sensitive’ gesture of cancelling public rallies in West Bengal elections due to rising Coronavirus cases during second wave of the pandemic was nothing but a smokescreen.

Here is what happened.

On 18th April, 2021, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to announce that in view of the worsening COVID situation, he was going to cancel all his public rallies in West Bengal during the elections.

His gesture was hailed as leading by example as a ‘leader’ should for limiting public gatherings in middle of raging pandemic.

Two days later, on 20th April, he took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus.

On 20th April he said that after experiencing mild symptoms, he got himself tested and was COVID positive.

However, if what Ghosh said is to be believed, Rahul Gandhi had already tested positive for Chinese coronavirus on 16th April itself, four days prior to him making the announcement. That means, when he cancelled the public rallies in West Bengal, he was actually COVID positive and deliberately chose to skip that information while ‘leading by example’.

As of this moment it is not yet clear whether Rahul Gandhi has taken the vaccine jab. However, there seems to be more than what meets the eye when it comes to reasons behind him cancelling the West Bengal rallies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi coronavirus, rahul gandhi pallavi ghosh, rahul gandhi vaccine, sonia gandhi vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
News Reports

Greta Thunberg-inspired student climate activist group in New Zealand disbands itself for being ‘racist and white-dominated space’

OpIndia Staff -
School Strike 4 Climate Auckland said that they have turned white dominated racist group that ignored BIPOC voices and demands

‘Celebrities project themselves as messiahs’: Bombay HC orders probe on how Sonu Sood obtained Covid-19 drugs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AG said that Sonu Sood received the anti-Covid drugs from several pharmacies located inside Lifeline Care Hospital in Goregaon.

Prices of key commodities come down, edible palm oil down by 19% while pulses see a drop in prices by 8%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The government apart from considering reducing taxes on vegetable oil imports after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, is also working at promoting domestic production of oil crops.

Congress student body NSUI expels 7 leaders for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group, says it is ‘anti-party activity’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
7 NSUI leaders in East Singhbhum unit in Jharkhand expelled by the organisation for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded UN medals for outstanding performance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
135 Indian soldiers award by UN for their outstanding performance in UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,762FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com