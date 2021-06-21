Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports Despite the victim's dying declaration, Rakesh Tikait continues to lie about Mukesh, who was...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Despite the victim’s dying declaration, Rakesh Tikait continues to lie about Mukesh, who was set on fire by farmer at Tikri border

While the “farmers” are using this to conveniently exonerate themselves, OpIndia brought to the fore a clearer video where Mukesh was giving his dying declaration while being treated in the hospital.

OpIndia Staff
BKU chief Rakesh Tikait continues to lie about the death of Mukesh at Tikri border
1

In the wee hours of June 17th (Thursday), a 42-year-old protestor from Kasar village identified as Mukesh was mercilessly burnt alive by some agitators sitting at the Tikri border claiming themselves to be farmers and middlemen protesting against the three farm laws.

The investigation into this inhumane incident has revealed so far that the protestors, under the influence of alcohol, got into a dispute with the deceased. In that inebriated state, the accused hurled casteist slurs at Mukesh thereafter burnt him alive. In fact, villagers say that this was a conspiracy to make him appear a ‘martyr’ against the farm laws.

OpIndia had accessed the dying declaration of the deceased while being treated in the hospital, where he was heard clearly identifying his assailants saying that the farmers present at the Tikri border set him on fire. Mukesh had revealed that one Krishna first got him intoxicated and then set him on fire. 

BKU chief Rakesh Tikait lies through his teeth, claims Mukesh committed suicide

Despite the declaration of the dying man being available on the public platform, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait continues to shamelessly lie to absolve the so-called farmers, who are guilty of killing an innocent man in the most inhumane manner.

According to ANI, Tikait has claimed that Mukesh bought petrol to self-immolate and was rescued by people nearby. Putting his weight behind Kisan Ekta Morcha, the organisation spearheading the violent protests at the Tikri border, Tikait said: “It must be probed. It’s wrong to allege Kisan org for someone’s action”.

It’s appalling how the BKU chief, in an attempt to exculpate the perpetrators, goes on to further claim that on “June 26th, 5-6 persons will go to meet Governors & LG at various locations to submit a memorandum. If the govt is not listening then we will present our stance to President & Governor as they are placed higher in the hierarchy”.

Farmer Org releases unclear video to claim Mukesh committed suicide at Tikri border

BKU chief’s statement came on the heels of Kisan Ekta Morcha’s making the same ludicrous claim a day after Mukesh was set ablaze. After being severely criticised for the spate of rapes, molestations and now, a man being burnt alive at the Tikri border, the organisation too had impiously released a video claiming that Mukesh had set himself on fire. They claimed that any version to the contrary is “BJP propaganda”.

In the video, Mukesh is seen in a charred state, sitting in pitch darkness. While being burnt fatally, a farmer is heard interrogating him about who set him on fire. After prodding, Mukesh, in that state of pain and trauma, says that he set himself on fire because was tired of his family issues.

OpIndia accesses video of the dying declaration of Mukesh, where he clearly says he was set ablaze

While the “farmers” are using this to conveniently exonerate themselves, OpIndia brought to the fore a clearer video where Mukesh was giving his dying declaration while being treated in the hospital.

In this video, Mukesh clearly says that that the farmers at the Tikri border, specifically a man in white kurta, set him on fire. The police official asks him specifically if he set himself on fire or it was the farmers who set himself on fire. To this, he clearly says that it was the farmer and he did not set fire to himself.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a car: Read the startling claims made

OpIndia Staff -
The Vatican was also miffed after Sister Lucy wrote a memoir, hinting at sexual abuse with the Church clergy.
News Reports

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic, devotees can do darshan online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Amarnath Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,057FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com