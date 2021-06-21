In the wee hours of June 17th (Thursday), a 42-year-old protestor from Kasar village identified as Mukesh was mercilessly burnt alive by some agitators sitting at the Tikri border claiming themselves to be farmers and middlemen protesting against the three farm laws.

The investigation into this inhumane incident has revealed so far that the protestors, under the influence of alcohol, got into a dispute with the deceased. In that inebriated state, the accused hurled casteist slurs at Mukesh thereafter burnt him alive. In fact, villagers say that this was a conspiracy to make him appear a ‘martyr’ against the farm laws.

OpIndia had accessed the dying declaration of the deceased while being treated in the hospital, where he was heard clearly identifying his assailants saying that the farmers present at the Tikri border set him on fire. Mukesh had revealed that one Krishna first got him intoxicated and then set him on fire.

BKU chief Rakesh Tikait lies through his teeth, claims Mukesh committed suicide

Despite the declaration of the dying man being available on the public platform, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait continues to shamelessly lie to absolve the so-called farmers, who are guilty of killing an innocent man in the most inhumane manner.

According to ANI, Tikait has claimed that Mukesh bought petrol to self-immolate and was rescued by people nearby. Putting his weight behind Kisan Ekta Morcha, the organisation spearheading the violent protests at the Tikri border, Tikait said: “It must be probed. It’s wrong to allege Kisan org for someone’s action”.

Video footage & victim’s statement are there. He bought petrol to self-immolate & was rescued by people nearby. It must be probed. It’s wrong to allege Kisan org for someone’s action: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait on 42 y/o man who succumbed to burn injuries near Bahadurgarh on June 17 pic.twitter.com/anlCy3t9pS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

It’s appalling how the BKU chief, in an attempt to exculpate the perpetrators, goes on to further claim that on “June 26th, 5-6 persons will go to meet Governors & LG at various locations to submit a memorandum. If the govt is not listening then we will present our stance to President & Governor as they are placed higher in the hierarchy”.

Farmer Org releases unclear video to claim Mukesh committed suicide at Tikri border

BKU chief’s statement came on the heels of Kisan Ekta Morcha’s making the same ludicrous claim a day after Mukesh was set ablaze. After being severely criticised for the spate of rapes, molestations and now, a man being burnt alive at the Tikri border, the organisation too had impiously released a video claiming that Mukesh had set himself on fire. They claimed that any version to the contrary is “BJP propaganda”.

In the video, Mukesh is seen in a charred state, sitting in pitch darkness. While being burnt fatally, a farmer is heard interrogating him about who set him on fire. After prodding, Mukesh, in that state of pain and trauma, says that he set himself on fire because was tired of his family issues.

OpIndia accesses video of the dying declaration of Mukesh, where he clearly says he was set ablaze

While the “farmers” are using this to conveniently exonerate themselves, OpIndia brought to the fore a clearer video where Mukesh was giving his dying declaration while being treated in the hospital.

In this video, Mukesh clearly says that that the farmers at the Tikri border, specifically a man in white kurta, set him on fire. The police official asks him specifically if he set himself on fire or it was the farmers who set himself on fire. To this, he clearly says that it was the farmer and he did not set fire to himself.