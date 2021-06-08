Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Times of India names Rhea Chakraborty ‘Most Desirable Woman’ for 2020, calls her ‘gladiator wrestling several beasts’

Times of India glamorises and glorifies Rhea Chakraborty as some sort of hero wronged by the system as she is being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajpur death case.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty tops Times of India's list of 'most desirable woman'
1

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, topped the Times of India’s poll for ‘Most Desirable Woman’ for the year 2020. Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment on June 14, 2020. While initially it was being reported as suicide, the family have alleged foul play. Rhea, his girlfriend at that time, is being probed in the drug abuse angle in relation to the death of the actor.

She spent most of her time last year being probed by various investigation agencies and has even spent considerable amount in the jail while under investigation.

Times of India, however, chose to romanticise her run-in with the law as if she was a ‘gladiator wrestling several beasts’. TOI describes her trial as ‘terrifying role off screen’ where she was cast as ‘perfect villain’.

“Before she could even grieve her loss, she was stuck in a circus with no ringmaster, caught in a state vs state, party vs party, agency vs agency tussle and shredded in a misguided, voyeuristic trial by television. Her innocence or guilt became the ground for heated debates and legal battles between state and central agencies, between estranged political allies, between the police of different states, and between channels demonising or humanising her. Thrown into the Colosseum, she was a gladiator wrestling several beasts, as they ripped apart her reputation, loved-ones, and career, while the audience watched one,” TOI goes on to describe.

Lowkey hailing her as a victorious hero, TOI further described her ordeal as, “But she didn’t break, and held her own through it all. Though she never asked for this ugly role (or to be called a gold-digger, a murderer, a drug peddler and a witch, for that matter), she retained her dignity amidst a barrage of insinuation and abuse. With her strength, resilience and prolonged restraint, she rose above it.”

Recently, Chakraborty had told the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) that Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to prescription drugs. She had also alleged that it was his sisters who would ask him which drugs to take and also that the family members too consumed drugs. Recently, house aides of the deceased actor had turned witnesses in the drugs case against Chakraborty.

