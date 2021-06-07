Monday, June 7, 2021
Home Entertainment Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR's family...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty has revealed a chat she had with Sara Ali Khan on the 4th of June, 2017. In the chat, Sara Ali Khan reportedly offers Rhea Chakraborty rolled marijuana joints (doobies) and vodka.

OpIndia Staff
Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR's family used to have drugs with him
Image Source: IndiaTV
403

Rhea Chakraborty has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, offered her marijuana and vodka, Zee News has reported. She made the comments when she was being questioned by the NCB in connection with its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed a chat she had with Sara Ali Khan on the 4th of June, 2017. In the chat, Sara Ali Khan reportedly offers Rhea Chakraborty rolled marijuana joints (doobies) and vodka. The statements were available in the chargesheet filed by the NCB.

Chakraborty also claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was an ‘addict’ before he met her. She further told the NCB, “There are some conversation relation to uses and effect of Clomnezepan. I would like to explain that above are prescription drugs prescribed by Dr Nikita Shah. Showik and I are seen here discussing the Google side effect of Clomnezepan.”

Source: DNA

She added, “On confirming with the doctor she confirmed to continue the prescription medicine as advised. Sushant was not doing well and his condition was worsening, hence, Showik was worried about Clomnezepan and its side effects.” 

She stated further, “I would also like to add that on 08 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp msg from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take librium 10 mg, Nexito, etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act, 1985. She has also provided a prescription from Dr Tarun who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant for OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant. These medicines are not to be given or administered without a psychiatrist consultation.”

Chakraborty also said that his family used to consume drugs with him. She said, “I would also like to add that Sushant’s family members were aware of his marijuana addition. I would also like to state that his sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth were also consuming Marijuana with Sushant and even procured the same for him.”

Source: DNA

She also said that she feared for the actor’s life when his sister Meetu used to live with him. Recently, house aides of the deceased actor had turned witnesses in the drugs case against Chakraborty.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house last year under mysterious circumstances. After his death, a lot of questions were raised related to his death and involvement of Rhea and her family in Sushant’s alleged emotional and financial exploitation was mentioned in a complaint filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna.

The case eventually got transferred to CBI on Bihar Police request and the Supreme Court’s orders. The case that was intended to be a simple open and shut situation for Mumbai Police has turned into a much bigger conspiracy that includes drug dealings, money laundering and the alleged murder of the actor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrhea chakraborty chargesheet
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com