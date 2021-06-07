Rhea Chakraborty has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, offered her marijuana and vodka, Zee News has reported. She made the comments when she was being questioned by the NCB in connection with its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed a chat she had with Sara Ali Khan on the 4th of June, 2017. In the chat, Sara Ali Khan reportedly offers Rhea Chakraborty rolled marijuana joints (doobies) and vodka. The statements were available in the chargesheet filed by the NCB.

Chakraborty also claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was an ‘addict’ before he met her. She further told the NCB, “There are some conversation relation to uses and effect of Clomnezepan. I would like to explain that above are prescription drugs prescribed by Dr Nikita Shah. Showik and I are seen here discussing the Google side effect of Clomnezepan.”

She added, “On confirming with the doctor she confirmed to continue the prescription medicine as advised. Sushant was not doing well and his condition was worsening, hence, Showik was worried about Clomnezepan and its side effects.”

She stated further, “I would also like to add that on 08 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp msg from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take librium 10 mg, Nexito, etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act, 1985. She has also provided a prescription from Dr Tarun who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant for OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant. These medicines are not to be given or administered without a psychiatrist consultation.”

Chakraborty also said that his family used to consume drugs with him. She said, “I would also like to add that Sushant’s family members were aware of his marijuana addition. I would also like to state that his sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth were also consuming Marijuana with Sushant and even procured the same for him.”

She also said that she feared for the actor’s life when his sister Meetu used to live with him. Recently, house aides of the deceased actor had turned witnesses in the drugs case against Chakraborty.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house last year under mysterious circumstances. After his death, a lot of questions were raised related to his death and involvement of Rhea and her family in Sushant’s alleged emotional and financial exploitation was mentioned in a complaint filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna.

The case eventually got transferred to CBI on Bihar Police request and the Supreme Court’s orders. The case that was intended to be a simple open and shut situation for Mumbai Police has turned into a much bigger conspiracy that includes drug dealings, money laundering and the alleged murder of the actor.