Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home News Reports Saudi Arabia to revise school books that referred to non-Muslims as ‘apes’ and ‘swines’,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Saudi Arabia to revise school books that referred to non-Muslims as ‘apes’ and ‘swines’, set to bring in reforms to make the country ‘less-intimidating’

As Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia has positioned himself as a champion of "moderate" Islam, the country is set to implement several reforms

OpIndia Staff
2

Saudi Arabia is set to witness the biggest image reset in modern times as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prioritizes diversifying the oil-reliant economy.

In a pursuit to liberalize and appear ‘less-intimidating’, the economic reforms in Saudi Arabia will soon take precedence over religion. The attempt began with the government ordering the mosques to limit the usage and volume of loudspeakers.

While the move faced a severe online backlash, the authorities are unlikely to budge in their new reforms. Aziz Alghashian, a politics lecturer at the University of Essex, in a statement to AFP, said, “The country is re-establishing its foundations.”

“It’s becoming an economically driven country that is investing substantial effort in trying to appear more appealing — or less intimidating — to investors and tourists,” he added.

Reforms proposed by Saudi Arabia

The ongoing transformations are directed towards diversifying the economy, reducing unemployment and increasing women’s participation in the workforce, raising government effectiveness, and increasing non-oil government revenue.

One of the most significant changes brought in was before the rise of Prince Mohammed, when Saudi Arabia got away with its once-feared religious police, who chased people out of malls sending them to pray and reprimanded the ones seen mingling with the opposite sex.

Additionally, some shops and restaurants now remain open during the five daily Muslim prayers which was once an unthinkable act. In sync with the government reforms, preachers now support the decision of allowing women to drive, the reopening of cinemas and outreach to Jews- the same resolutions they once opposed.

The current government is also revising school textbooks to scrap the well-known references referring to non-Muslims as “swines” and “apes”.

While the ban to practice non-Muslim religions remains in the kingdom, the government advisor Ali Shihabi has now announced that allowing a church was on “the to-do list of the leadership”.

Multiple sources including a Gulf-based diplomat quoted Saudi officials discussing in closed-door meetings that a blanket ban on alcohol will gradually be lifted. However, authorities have publicly ruled this out.

“Saudi Arabia entering a post-Wahhabi era”

Kristin Diwan, of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told AFP, “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Saudi Arabia has entered a post-Wahhabi era, though the exact religious contours of the state are still in flux.”

“Religion no longer has veto power over the economy, social life and foreign policy,” he added.

Prince Mohammed- the champion of ‘moderate Islam’

In a vow to initiate a crackdown on radical clerics, Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia has positioned himself as a champion of “moderate” Islam. In 2017, the crown prince had announced that 70% of the Saudi population was under 30 and that they wanted a “life in which our religion translates to tolerance”.

Promising to “eradicate the remnants of extremism very soon”, the crown prince in 2016 had unveiled a wide-ranging plan to bring social and economic change to the oil-dependent kingdom known as Vision 2030. Ending the ban on women drivers and investing in the entertainment sector was on the cards since 2017. 

Diplomats and locals resist the liberalization

Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest Muslim sites and the practice of Wahhabism triggered generations of global extremists and left the oil-rich kingdom steeped in conservatism. The recent ban on loudspeakers led to an intense online campaign with the hashtag “We demand the return of mosque speakers.”

On the other hand, diplomats feel betrayed as it appears that Saudi Arabia is turning its back on global Muslims weakening the country’s image as the leader of the Islamic world. “In the past, its foreign policy was driven by the Islamic doctrine that Muslims are like one body — when one limb suffers the whole body responds to it,” remarked a Gulf-based diplomat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Coronavirus: Liberal privilege that sank Kerala. Here is what went wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
The media will choose to wait strategically till it reaches Gujarat, for more effect. And the third wave begins “officially” when the spread reaches Uttar Pradesh. And then, it will all be the fault of “Gaumutra.”
OpIndia Explains

Taliban rule: When Hindus in Afghanistan were forced to carry yellow badges like Jews in Nazi Germany

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to undo years of suffering and persecution, the Indian government had issued long-term visas to 700 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan in July last year.

On World Refugee Day, read how Germany, Sweden, and India bore the brunt of incoming refugees

OpIndia Explains Dibakar Dutta -
While the United Nations has been advocating the inclusion of refugees, the question remains whether the incoming migrants are willing to assimilate with the culture of the host nation.

Twitter rewards an Islamist org, set to be banned by India, with a verified blue tick: Here is what PFI has done in the...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
It is worth mentioning that the radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India has been accused of involving in perpetrating terrorist attacks in India and carrying large scale communal riots in different parts of the country.

Women face abuse, threats from Islamists and an FIR for dancing in front of Shahdara Sharief Dargah in Jammu, forced to issue apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Extremists and fundamentalists abuse, threaten and send hate messages to four women for dancing outside Dargah in Jammu

Ganga Dussehra – The day River Ganga descended upon the Earth

Culture and History OpIndia Staff -
Every year, on 10th day of Jyestha month (according to Hindu Calender) Ganga Dussehra is celebrated to mark the day on which Ganga came down to Earth

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,818FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com