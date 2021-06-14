Monday, June 14, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Sister Lucy dismissed from the Church after Vatican rejects her appeal, had extended...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Sister Lucy dismissed from the Church after Vatican rejects her appeal, had extended support to nun in Franco Mulakkal case

Sister Lucy Kalapura has been ordered by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation Superior General in Ernakulam to vacate the convent within one week.

OpIndia Staff
Rape accused Bishop Franco (L) and Sister Lucy (R)
1

Sister Lucy Kalapura, one of the five nuns who stood in support of the nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case, has been permanently expelled from the Church. This move comes after after the Apostolica Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, rejected her appeal against her congregation’s decision to strip her of sisterhood.

A letter from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, dated 12 June, reads that ‘the appeal of Lucy Kalapura is rejected by Apostolica Signatura and the dismissal is confirmed’. With this move by the Vatican, Sister Lucy Kalapura has been dismissed from the Church with finality.

Sister Lucy Kalapura has been ordered by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation Superior General in Ernakulam to vacate the convent within one week.

Sister Lucy expressed her dismay at the inequitable decision taken by the Vatican: Speaking to Republic TV Sister Lucy said: “Shocked at her dismissal, she said, “I don’t know what is happening. I am going to tell the truth to the world. The Vatican did not even conduct a trial in my case. I will stay here in the Convent. I don’t know how this is happening.”

She is said to have refused to leave the convent in Wayanad, Kerala, where she is currently living.

Meanwhile, Republic quoted Adv A M Sodder, Association of Concerned Catholics, as saying: “Is this what Christianity is all about? The superior general is rejoicing at Sr Lucy’s dismissal. Better if such people are not nuns forget about being Superior Generals.”

Adv Sodder went on to say that it is a “sad day” for the Catholic Church in India, and he questioned as to “why has the Vatican letter not been written in the language a person understands and that too reaching after a year from its issue?”

How Sister Lucy became a target of smear campaign

It’s worth noting that the Church has waged a smear campaign against Sister Lucy since she supported the protest against rape suspect Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Lucy was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in August 2019 on grounds of indiscipline and failure to provide a satisfactory explanation for her lifestyle ‘in violation of rules’.

A few days later, Sister Lucy filed a complaint to the Vellamunda police in Kerala against a convent in Karakkamala at Mananthavady in Wayanad district. She had accused the convent of illegal confinement.

Sister Lucy in her complaint had said she was not able to attend the holy mass in a nearby church because of the illegal confinement. She found that the gates of the convent locked from outside on Monday after which she called the police, who helped unlock the gates.

The convent later forced her to withdraw two cases she had filed against it and tender an unconditional apology if she wanted to continue living there.

In January last year, the 52-year-old nun accused the authorities of denying food but she said she will remain at Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s convent even if she was starved to death.

Sister Kalapura had said last year, that the harassment against her had increased after her autobiography in which she recounted sexual abuses and aberrations prevalent in convents, was released in December last year. The nun, who belongs to the order of Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Kerala, was hounded for raising her voice against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, had narrated her life experiences and spoke about sexual abuse and harassment of nuns in the book titled ‘Karthaavinte Naamathil (In The Name of The Lord)’

Speaking about the harassment meted out at her, Sister Lucy had then expressed hope that the highest head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, would respond favourably to her appeal to the Vatican questioning her dismissal. The Vatican, however, has rejected her appeal and has dismissed her from the Church permanently, shattering her hopes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbishop franco, franco mulakkal, bishop franco mulakkal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
News Reports

Adani Group issues clarification over frozen accounts, says media report ‘blatantly erroneous’

OpIndia Staff -
Economic Times report had suggested that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has frozen accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding shares in the group companies.

United by football, divided by BLM: How taking the knee has become such a controversial gesture at the Euro 2020

Sports K Bhattacharjee -
The England Football Team and its players have been booed for taking the knee ahead of their first match at Euro 2020.

Dr Fauci, Peter Daszak and more: The damning involvement of American scientists and bureaucrats in suppressing truth about Covid origins

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The email leaks of Dr Anthony Fauci shed light on the American complicity in helping China cover up the origins of COVID-19

Activist Kishore K Swamy arrested on charges of inciting communal riot for circulating ‘defamatory’ posts against DMK leaders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Activist Kishore K Swamy was arrested over a complaint filed by DMK IT Wing coordinator Ravichandran

Pakistan alleges India wants it to deny consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav so India can use it against Pak in ICJ

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In July 2019, ICJ had directed Pakistan to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav and allow him consular access.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just three words

OpIndia Staff -
In a rare gesture, PM Modi publicly praised Yogi Adityanath for a scheme amid the manufactured reports about rift between the two
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Video of a car sinking in a hole within seconds goes viral after incessant rains. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The car has been pulled out with the help of a crane from the 40 feet deep well and no injuries have been reported.
Read more
Opinions

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader demands a flyover in Mumbai be renamed after Moinuddin Chishti, who credited himself for capturing Prithviraj Chauhan

OpIndia Staff -
The leader of the so-called Hindutva party stated that the Muslim community’s demand must be respected and the flyover be renamed at the earliest.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,995FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com