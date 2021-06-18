Friday, June 18, 2021
UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

As per a report in Aaj Tak, the SP has stated that there is a honeytrap angle involved in the case and appropriate action will be taken after investigation. The victim has alleged police inaction and has stated that she was shamed for 'using a smartphone' when she had complained about the harassment.

OpIndia Staff
A police officer from Sultanpur has been allegedly harassing a girl
SI Vikas Kumar of Sultanpur UP has been allegedly threatening a girl to be his girlfriend, images and screenshots have gone viral on social media (Image: NeoPolitics/mishrabinodkr43/Twitter)
In UP an incident of alleged harassment of a young woman in the hands of a police inspector had come to light in Sultanpur. As per reports, a 25-year-old woman has accused a police officer of harassing her and forcing her to ‘become his girlfriend’.

The woman had stated that the said police officer, who is identified as Nirala Nagar chowki in-charge Vikas Kumar, has been sending her lewd messages and has been calling her repeatedly, with the intention of pressurising her into a physical relationship.

Kumar is posted at Nirala Nagar police station in Sultanpur. As per the complaint filed by the victim to Sultanpur SP, he had been following her for the last two months. He also got hold of her phone number and tried contacting her using different numbers.

The victim’s complaint to SP, image via Radhe Shyam Shukla on Twitter

As per reports, the victim woman had met Sultanpur SP on May 31 and had submitted a written application detailing the alleged harassment by the accused police officer. She had also submitted evidence of the repeated video calls and an audio recording to the SP. A screenshot, allegedly that of Vikas Kumar’s repeated video call attempts to the victim on WhatsApp, has been going viral on social media.

Screenshot shared by the victim. Source: NeoPolitics

As per reports, the victim is a resident of Amethi and lives in Sultanpur where she works in a beauty salon. She has alleged that she passes by the Nirala Nagar police chowki on her way to work and Inspector Vikas Kumar has been harassing her on her way to work by making lewd gestures. He had then got hold of her phone number and has been sending obscene messages and calling her repeatedly, the victim has complained.

Some media reports had also stated that the inspector, who is reportedly a Dalit, had even threatened the victim that he would entrap her in false cases if she doesn’t give in to his demands.

After the victim met the SP on May 31, SP Vipin Mishra had assigned CO city Raghavendra Chaturvedi to look into the allegations against the police officer and conduct an investigation.

Sultanpur Brahmin Sabha laments police inaction

Sandeep Pandey, District Head, Rashtriya Brahman Yuvjan Sabha, Sultanpur has stated that the victim of harassment is getting no help from the police in this case. The organization has been trying to help the victim to get justice.

He said, “The inaction of the Police is disheartening. The girl has been trying to get help from the Police, but they keep repeating that an internal enquiry is underway.” The organization has sent a letter to Chief Minister’s office about the incident as well. In the letter, the organization detailed how SI Vikas Kumar has been harassing the girl, but the Police is delaying taking any action against him.

The organisation’s letter to the CM states that the woman, who works in a beauty parlour and has to pass by the police station en route to her workplace, has been facing harassment and threats from the police officer. The letter also says that the woman has been receiving threatening and obscene messages and videos from the inspector and their attempts to get her help have failed.

The letter stated that the victim is currently in a state of fear due to the threats. The letter also says that some media organisations have run the fake story of the victim getting implicated in false cases which have further traumatised her.

Source: aakhirisach

Speaking to OpIndia, Sandeep Pandey, District Head, Rashtriya Brahman Yuvjan Sabha, Sultanpur, had stated that his organisation has been in touch with the victim and they are trying to get her justice. He had also stated that the victim has been scared and traumatised by the fear that she may be entrapped in false cases for trying to take on a police officer.

Inspector removed from Nirala Nagar chowki: Sultanpur Police

As the issue trended on social media and many users highlighted the incident with a hashtag #Arrest_SI_Vikas_Kumar, the Sultanpur Police, responding to a tweet by a user named Radhe Shyam Shukla, has informed that taking cognisance of the matter, SI Vikas Kumar has been ordered away from the Nirala Nagar chowki to report at the police lines. Another accused involved, a constable named Aamir Sohail has been suspended and the CO has initiated an investigation into the issue.

SP had tried to shame victim: Report

As per a report in Aaj Tak, the victim had stated that she was shamed by the SP when she had tried to narrate the incident. The senior police officer had reportedly told her that she should not focus on “these things” and should instead focus on her work. He had also allegedly chastised her for using a smartphone, saying, “Why do you need an Android phone and WhatsAPP, can you not use a normal phone? How can an inspector get hold of your phone number?”

SP says there is a honeytrap gang working

Speaking to Aaj Tak, SP Mishra has stated that the CO has been asked to conduct an investigation. “Next steps will be taken after his investigation report is filed. There is a honeytrap gang working too. Another constable is also involved in the case. We will see what action can be taken against the inspector. After all the details are available, I will suspend that constable and will also initiate legal action against this girl,” the SP has reportedly said.

Searched termsSultanpur case, Sultanpur whatsapp viral, Sultanpur police viral call
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

