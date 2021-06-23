A 40-year-old woman working as a domestic help at the home of a pastor has died under a mysterious circumstances at a police station in Telangana after she was allegedly tortured in police custody.

According to the reports, Mariyamma, who used to work as a domestic help at local priest Father Balaswamy’s house in Govindapuram village, breathed her last on June 18 after cops allegedly assaulted her. The incident took place at the Addagudur police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Reportedly, the local police had arrested Mariyamma on a complaint filed by local priest Father Balaswamy. In his complaint, Father Balaswamy had alleged that Rs 2 lakh had been stolen from his house and had accused Mariyamma of looting the money.

Following the complaint, the police had arrested Mariyamma from her village in Khammam district on June 17. The police allegedly thrashed Mariyamma on the night of June 17. She fell unconscious on June 18 and died at the police station, alleged Nagarigari Preetham, Congress Scheduled Caste Cell state president. The Congress leader alleged that the cops attempted to hide the incident.

Preetham has demanded action against the police officials involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the cops have claimed that Mariyamma died after she suffered a cardiac arrest at the police station.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP), Mahesh Bhagwat, said action has been taken against the three cops involved. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the Sub-inspector (SI) and two constables after allegations of custodial assault came to light, he said.