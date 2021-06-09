Amidst speculations regarding her split with husband Nikhil Jain and also over the pregnancy, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has finally broken her silence. The actress and TMC MP has released a statement on Wednesday revealing that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India.

On Wednesday, TMC MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi released a statement ending speculation over the status of her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain. In her statement, the actress said she has separated from Jain long back and that her wedding in Turkey was not valid as no formal marriage took place as per Indian law and it was not a legal marriage as per Turkish regulations either.

TMC MP, actor Nusrat Jahan ends speculation over the status of her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain



Says she has separated with Jain long back and that her marriage in Turkey was not valid as no formal marriage took place as per Indian law pic.twitter.com/PLaIoyNKoc — Indrajit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ – কলকাতা (@iindrojit) June 9, 2021

The Bengali actress also alleged that her belongings, including family jewellery and other assets, have been “illegally held back”. She also alleged that her “funds were mishandled” from various accounts without her knowledge.

“Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of the law,” the statement read.

Further, the actress said that her visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure should not concern anyone with whom she has separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by “someone”, she claimed.

“I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister’s education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone’s Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence,” the letter said.

In an apparent reference to her estranged husband in the statement, Nusrat Jahan said, “The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. The actress said she has already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and said that a police complaint would be filed shortly.

“In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same,” the letter claimed.

Nusrat Jahan says her bank accounts, belongings have been held back by Nikhil Jain’s family

The Bengali actress also added that all her belongings, including clothes, bags and accessories still remain with her former husband and she was disheartened and disappointed to state that all her family jewellery, given by her parents, friends and extended family, including her own hard-earned assets, has been illegally held back by her husband’s family.

“Being “rich” does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity,” she said.

“I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them. I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life for long now. Turning a “Sadaharon” person, as claimed by someone, into a “Hero”, giving one-sided stories to malign my image is not desirable. I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations. Thank you, Nusrat Jahan,” the letter signed by Nusrat Jahan said.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain got married on June 19, 2019, after dating for some time. The actress got married in an intimate ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The actress’ wedding pictures, with elegant Hindu bridal attires, were quite a rage on social media.

The letter by the actor-turned-politician comes just a day after there were speculations that she was pregnant, amid the reports that she has separated from her husband.

Nikhil Jain says he has applied for annulment

Speaking to India Today, Nikhil Jain has stated that he and Nusrat have been separated since November 2020. He added that since the matter is sub-judice he cannot comment on issues of legalities of their marriage, but confirmed that he has applied for an annulment in a Kolkata court.

Nusrat Jahan pregnant?

For the past few days, news reports regarding Nusrat’s pregnancy are doing rounds on social media. Amidst these rumours, the actress dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

“You will blossom in our way,” read the Instagram story posted by the 30-year-old actress-turned-politician.

Interestingly, Nusrat’s husband, Nikhil Jain, who is currently separated from the actor, had no idea about his estranged wife being pregnant. Speaking to a local media, Jain had said that he has been separated from Nusrat for over six months now, and the child, if the news is true, is not his.

“I don’t know anything about this. I have no contact with her for a long time. From this, it is clear that this child is not mine,” Nikhil Jain said.

The Bengali actress and the Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi had married Nikhil Jain two years ago. However, the relationship between the two turned sour within a year of their marriage. In the meantime, Nusrat’s closeness with actor Yash Dasgupta continued to grow as they were seen together at different parties.

According to ABP, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta are eager to welcome their child. The report said the couple received the news a month ago. It is expected that the couple will acknowledge being parents in the coming weeks and announce the same in public.