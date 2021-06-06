All does not seem to be well between TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain. Reports of split between the two surfaced soon after their marriage amid rumours that Nusrat was dating her costar Yash Dasgupta.

Now, the Bengali actor-parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is alleged to be pregnant. However, neither the Bengali actress Jahan nor her team has confirmed the news, reports Asianet News.

For the past few days, news reports regarding Nusrat’s pregnancy are doing rounds on social media. Amidst these rumours, the actress dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

“You will blossom in our way,” read the Instagram story posted by the 30-year-old actress-turned-politician.

Husband unaware of Nusrat’s pregnancy

Nusrat’s husband Nikhil Jain, who is currently separated from the actor, seems to have no idea about his estranged wife being pregnant.

Speaking to a local media, Jain had said that he has been separated from Nusrat for over six months now, and the child, if the news is true, is not his.

“I don’t know anything about this. I have no contact with her for a long time. From this, it is clear that this child is not mine,” Nikhil Jain said.

Nusrat Jahan carrying Yash Dasgupta’s child, says reports

The Bengali actress and the Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi had married Nikhil Jain two years ago. However, the relationship between the two turned sour within a year of their marriage. In the meantime, Nusrat’s closeness with actor Yash Dasgupta continued to grow as they were seen together at different parties.

According to ABP, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta are eager to welcome their child. The report said the couple received the news a month ago. It is expected that the couple will acknowledge being parents in the coming weeks and announce the same in public.