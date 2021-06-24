Tripura emerges as India’s first 100% vaccinated state in 45 plus age group

Ever since India started vaccinating its elderly population from 1st March 2021 and all above 45 years of age from 1st April, Tripura has been one of the highest percentages vaccinated State in the Country. Recently, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb expressed that Tripura wants to be India’s first State to achieve 100% vaccination for first dose.

On June 21 and 22, a special vaccination drive was carried out in Tripura for age group 18 to 44 years, with a target to vaccinate at least half the eligible population by end of this month.

With India reporting world’s highest single-day Vaccination on 21st June, Tripura reported 1,54,209 COVID vaccination doses on 21st June and 1,85,559 doses on 22nd June 2021. A total of 3,39,768 vaccines doses account for more than 12% of Tripura’s projected eligible population of 18 plus age. With more than 14 Lakh doses administered, Tripura is now India’s first state with 100%+ Vaccination in 45 plus age group.

Twitter user Aashish, who goes by the handle @KashmiriRefuge, has been maintaining a thread of tweets with various graphs covering the vaccination.

India Statewise COVID Vaccination

(23rd June 2021,0700 hrs)



TRIPURA INDIA’S 1ST 100% VACCINATED STATE (45+)



Total Doses- 29,46,39,511

Doses y’day- 54,24,374



% Vaccinated 45+/18+



1st Dose – 53% / 27.9%

2nd Dose – 15.4% / 6%@amitsurg @centerofright pic.twitter.com/9MDAHrCxnN — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) June 23, 2021

As per his data, derived with help of COWIN tracker, Tripura has covered 102% of eligible projected population in the vaccination drive. Speaking to OpIndia, Aashish said that because we do not have latest figure of census, the data of population is projected. Hence, the coverage of population in vaccination drive is over 100%.

Explaining it further, he said, “It is especially difficult to project exactly the 45+ population. For example, Jammu & Kashmir is reporting four 100% vaccinated districts out of 20. However, I’m sure there may be people in those districts which aren’t vaccinated but are receiving it daily. Thats why Projection is the key word.”

Tripura is also projected to be leading the percentage eligible (18+ age) population vaccinated with 1st dose (60%+) and percentage eligible population with both Doses (19%+). Tripura CM also been reporting about fully vaccinated Gram Panchayats in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been regularly sharing updates about various Panchayats which have become 100% vaccinated.

Congratulations Tripura



Five more GPs South Hurua, Laxminagar and Gobindpur in Kalacherra Block, West Tilthai in Jubarajnagar Block and Agnipasa in Panisagar block of North #Tripura is fully vaccinated. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 22, 2021

As of now, Tripura has recorded 63,137 total Chinese coronavirus cases of which 58,674 people have recovered. 3,785 are active cases while 655 people have lost their battle to COVID.