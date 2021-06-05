Saturday, June 5, 2021
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to triple the state’s daily Covid vaccination rate in a month

Around 3.94 lakh Covid vaccinations were administered on May 4 in Uttar Pradesh. According to this calculation, the three-fold goal would entail giving out more than 10 lakh vaccines a day.

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to increase vaccination drive by three folds in the coming month
After announcing ‘Mission June’, a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state officials on May 4 to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month.

The CM has given new directives to boost the immunisation drive, according to a government statement. “Every action necessary should be done to increase daily vaccination capacity”, instructed Yogi Adityanath at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting Friday.

The CM stated: “The current capacity needs to be boosted by three times within a month.” Vaccination is currently being carried out at 6,000 locations, and more than 14.68 lakh people have been vaccinated since the commencement of Mission June on Tuesday. This includes the 3.94 lakh vaccinations administered on Friday.

According to this calculation, the three-fold goal would entail giving out more than 10 lakh vaccines a day.

“So far, UP has administered 1.94 crore doses since the start of the vaccination drive. Among them, 27 lakh doses were given to youth (18-45 age group),” the chief minister said at a Covid-19 review meeting here. He also said the Covid recovery rate in the state had touched 97.4%.

“On April 30, UP had 3.10 lakh active cases of Covid. Thirty-five days afterwards, the number has fallen to 22,877. So far, 16.52 lakh Covid patients have recovered in the state since the infection began in UP (in March 2020),” Yogi Adityanath said. In the last 24 hours, just 1,175 new Covid cases were registered in the state, with 3,646 people recovered during that time, he informed.

The CM mentioned that partial corona curfews had been relaxed in 65 districts which have recorded fewer than 600 cases. The night and weekend curfews, however, would continue statewide, he added, adding that each district’s police and local government must strictly enforce them.

He also told the officials: “It is very important to do sero-survey to assess and analyse the Covid disease and the development of antibodies in the population. Carry out the survey well and fast.”

Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Mission June’, targets to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries in a month

In the beginning of the month, the state of Uttar Pradesh, under the supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1 (Tuesday). The drive, which has been coined as ‘Mission June’ by the CM, intends to inoculate 90 lakhs to 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts of the state in the month of June.

According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under ‘Mission June’.

The chief minister also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers and daily wagers, who come in contact with many people due to their nature of work, from June 15.

“Special camps have also been set up for journalists, government employees, and members of the judiciary. Similarly as many as 200 “guardian booths”, where parents of children below the age of 12 can get themselves vaccinated have been set up in all districts,” informed Yogi Adityanath.

