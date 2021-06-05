After announcing ‘Mission June’, a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state officials on May 4 to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month.

The CM has given new directives to boost the immunisation drive, according to a government statement. “Every action necessary should be done to increase daily vaccination capacity”, instructed Yogi Adityanath at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting Friday.

The CM stated: “The current capacity needs to be boosted by three times within a month.” Vaccination is currently being carried out at 6,000 locations, and more than 14.68 lakh people have been vaccinated since the commencement of Mission June on Tuesday. This includes the 3.94 lakh vaccinations administered on Friday.

According to this calculation, the three-fold goal would entail giving out more than 10 lakh vaccines a day.

“So far, UP has administered 1.94 crore doses since the start of the vaccination drive. Among them, 27 lakh doses were given to youth (18-45 age group),” the chief minister said at a Covid-19 review meeting here. He also said the Covid recovery rate in the state had touched 97.4%.

“On April 30, UP had 3.10 lakh active cases of Covid. Thirty-five days afterwards, the number has fallen to 22,877. So far, 16.52 lakh Covid patients have recovered in the state since the infection began in UP (in March 2020),” Yogi Adityanath said. In the last 24 hours, just 1,175 new Covid cases were registered in the state, with 3,646 people recovered during that time, he informed.

The CM mentioned that partial corona curfews had been relaxed in 65 districts which have recorded fewer than 600 cases. The night and weekend curfews, however, would continue statewide, he added, adding that each district’s police and local government must strictly enforce them.

He also told the officials: “It is very important to do sero-survey to assess and analyse the Covid disease and the development of antibodies in the population. Carry out the survey well and fast.”

