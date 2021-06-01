Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Yogi Adityanath announces ‘Mission June’, plans to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts this month

The chief minister also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers and daily wagers, who come in contact with many people due to their nature of work, from June 15.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath meets beneficiaries during 'Mission June' initiative (source: Twitter)
1

The state of Uttar Pradesh, under the supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1 (Tuesday). The drive, which has been coined as ‘Mission June’ by the CM, intends to inoculate 90 lakhs to 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts of the state in the month of June.

According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under ‘Mission June’.

Yogi Adityanath has taken to Twitter to announce the same. He confirmed that under this initiative free vaccinations would be provided to all the people of the state who are above 18 years. He urged everyone to take their jab “Tika jeet ka”, and help defeat Covid-19.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also shared a video of him personally visiting K D Singh Babu stadium in Lucknow, where the ‘Mission June’ inoculation drive kickstarted today.

“Our goal is to give shots to 90 lakhs to 1 crore people across 75 districts of the state in the month of June. For this, 2100 booths have been set up across these districts to inoculate 18+ beneficiaries. In order to vaccinate 45 and above age category people, more than 3000 booths are being made across the state. We have a sufficient amount of vaccine vials available to meet our target,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a high-level meeting on Monday.

“Special camps have also been set up for journalists, government employees, and members of the judiciary. Similarly as amsny as 200 “guardian booths”, where parents of children below the age of 12 can get themselves vaccinated have been set up in all districts,” informed Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers and daily wagers, who come in contact with many people due to their nature of work, from June 15.

