UP conversion racket: Umar Gautam, Qasmi had received Rs 2 crores from UK, ATS tracking illegal foreign funding

Nurul Huda English School located in Fatehpur has been named as a prime centre used by Umar Gautam for his conversion activities. The NCPCR has taken cognisance of the allegations of conversion attempts at this school.

UP ATS tracking foreign funding received by conversion racket
ATS tracking foreign fundings received by Noida conversion duo
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has intensified its probe into the illegal and forced mass conversions racket. It is now being reported that the investigation has exposed the trail of foreign funding to fuel illegal religious conversions in India. As per ATS, Rs 2 crore were diverted from the United Kingdom and misused by the prime accused Umar Gautam and Mufti Qasmi.

The ATS has informed that the bank account of a Gujarat-based businessman was used for these transactions. Inspector general of police, ATS, GK Goswamy informed, “Transactions to the tune of crores of rupees have been made from the UK into the accounts of a businessman in Gujarat, who is under our scanner. We are verifying the accounts.”

Elaborating on the matter, another official revealed that the transfer of Rs 2 crore was done from UK illegally, without following the guidelines. Also the account of a trust/society was used to make private transactions.

“Evidences show violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which is being probed. ED is also looking into it,” added the officer. 

ATS officials said they were tracing the details of transactions from the Middle East countries to the accounts of the two accused. Additionally, an investigation is on looking into the properties owned by the arrested duo and identifying other accomplices.

School used as prime centre under scrutiny

Nurul Huda English School located in Fatehpur has been named as a prime centre used by Umar Gautam for his conversion activities. The NCPCR has demanded a report on the school in three days. 

Over 50 students, teachers and administrative staff have registered their video statement. The police have also seized the CCTV footage of the school, however, footage of the prayer hall and classrooms have been found missing.

The UP ATS had earlier stated that the duo of Umar Gautam and Jahangir Qasmi had targeted women, underprivileged and differently-abled children for illegal conversions, to the extent of alienating many from their families and radicalizing them. Many have been converted with the lure of money too.

Several cases of hearing and speech impaired children at the Noida Deaf Society being converted to Islam at the behest of the conversion racket had also come to light. ATS had stated earlier that huge funds from foreign sources have been moved to sustain the conversion racket.

ATS takes Umar Gautam to 4 districts

The ATS on Saturday took the prime accused Umar Gautam and Mufti Kazi Jahangir Qasmi to four districts near NCR which they frequented for conversion purposes. 

An ATS official informed, “We found documents of some individuals in NCR, who were forcefully converted. “Umar Gautam and Mufti Kazi Jahangir Qasimhad visited these areas several times. All these details are being scrutinised,” said the officer.

