Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home News Reports UP govt moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s decision of granting interim relief...
Government and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

UP govt moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s decision of granting interim relief to Twitter MD

Last week, the Karnataka HC had granted interim relief from any coercive action by UP Police to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari. The HC had also allowed Maheshwari to appear for probe via video conferencing.

OpIndia Staff
UP govt moves SC against Karnataka HC order of interim protection to Twitter MD
UP govt appeals to SC against Karnataka HC decision
254

In a crackdown on Twitter and its nefarious activities, the Uttar Pradesh government has now moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s order granting Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari interim relief from arrest. 

The Uttar Pradesh government had filed a case against Twitter for its failure to take down fake hate crime videos and posts that were made viral on the platform. 

Maheshwari files caveat petition in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Maheshwari has reportedly filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, dated June 26. Maheshwari urged that he be heard before any orders are passed in any appeal filed by the Ghaziabad police against the relief granted by Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka High Court’s order

We reported earlier that Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari was expected to join the probe and appear before the Ghaziabad Police in connection with the fake hate crime case being probed by Uttar Pradesh police.

Not satisfied with Maheshwari’s clarifications, the Ghaziabad Police had sent fresh summons asking Maheshwari to appear before it citing lack of conviction in response. 

However, evading the investigation, Maheshwari, a resident of Bangalore, has filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court against the notice issued by UP Police under Section 41A of CRPC. 

As per reports, Maheswari’s counsel argued that he is only an employee of Twitter and hence cannot be held accountable for the alleged offence. They also informed that the investigating officer had issued a notice on June 17 under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to Twitter India’s managing director but Maheshwari is not the managing director.

Following which Maheswari was granted interim protection from arrest and had been allowed to appear for police questioning via video conferencing by the Karnataka High Court. 

Ghaziabad fake hate crime

Abdul Samad- an occult amulet maker was thrashed by Parvez, Adil and others during a personal altercation. Soon a muted video of Samad being beaten and the scripted and highly inflammatory Facebook live video of a local SP leader with him claiming the perpetrators made Samad to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ surfaced on social media. These videos were first picked up by self-acclaimed fact-checker Mohammed Zubair and then spread like wildfire on social media with the help of the left ecosystem.

A case of personal enmity was given fake communal tile by the misleading videos.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had then initiated an action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets despite clarifications and warnings by the police to not fan communal tensions on the basis of a fake video. 

An FIR was lodged against the social media platform, and eight others including Rana Ayyub and Saba Naqvi in connection with the case. The UP Police’s FIR had come hours after Twitter lost its intermediary status for failing to comply with Indian laws under new IT rules.

Saba Naqvi and Muhammed Zubair record statements

In connection with the same case, eminent propagandist Saba Naqvi and co-founder of self-proclaimed ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News Mohammed Zubair, who had shared and then deleted a highly misleading video with fake claims of communal hatred, appeared before the UP Police on Monday to record their statement in the Loni fake hate crime case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter India fake news, Ghaziabad fake news, UP Police case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta writes to NHRC about violence in Tarakeshwar by TMC goons: Houses looted, businesses shut, women brutalised

OpIndia Staff -
Swapan Dasgupta highlighted a total of 9 specific cases, where Trinamool Congress goons resorted to violence and vandalism.
News Reports

Vice-Chairman of Minority Commission threatened by TMC goons as he finds 40 houses of BJP activists burnt to ashes in Jadavpur: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
As a part of NHRC panel, Atif Rasheed, VC of minority commission was on a visit to Jadavpur to investigate post poll violence in Bengal

‘How can an idol which cannot protect itself, protect someone else’: Read how one Tarachand became Tahir as he came out of a Meerut...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case of Tarachand came to the fore, agencies are probing whether the conversion racket has its roots in the jails of Meerut

‘Questionable PILs have caused problems to our system’: SC trashes appeal against Central Vista project

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SC order concluded, "The imposition of Rs. 1 lakhs by HC was on the basis that petition only with regard to one public project and was motivated. We dismiss the plea.”

Google shows a distorted map of India a day after Twitter did the same: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google showed a distorted map of India, depicting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin as separate entities and not a part of India

Over 43% of Gujarat’s population vaccinated at least with one jab – Immunization at full swing in BJP-ruled states

News Reports Anurag -
Though Maharashtra has administered the most number of doses, Gujarat has covered the largest percentage of population so far.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
Politics

Gujarat: Hindu Samaj stops AAP leader Italia from performing Darshan at Somnath Temple, had insulted Brahmins and rituals

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Italia has filed a complaint with the police accusing the BJP of leading an attack on him during is visit to Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,146FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com