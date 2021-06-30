Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Home News Reports UP mass conversion case: Another FIR filed against Umar Gautam and Jahangir in connection...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP mass conversion case: Another FIR filed against Umar Gautam and Jahangir in connection with the conversion of a Hindu girl

The Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC) run by Jahangir and Umar Gautam received heavy funding from the Middle East countries for their operations of carrying out religious conversions in India, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
Another FIR against Umar Gautam and Jahangir
Qazi Jahangir (L), Mohammed Umar Gautam(R)(Image Courtesy: India Today)
89

The Uttar Pradesh mass conversion case is getting murkier by the day as the details of the crimes committed by accused Mohammed Umar Gautam and Qazi Jahangir are coming to the fore. The UP ATS has filed yet another FIR against the accused in connection with the conversion of a Hindu girl in Shahjahanpur district.

The 29-year-old Hindu girl had converted to Islam before marrying a Muslim man. The duo is currently in Delhi and the ATS officials are trying to reach out to her, reports said. As per a report in the Free Press Journal, the woman had left home on Friday and has not returned since then.

The woman had stated that she had found contact of Gautam and Jahangir online and they had helped her get converted after taking some identification documents.

It is notable here that conversion under false pretexts and allurement is illegal. The recent anti-conversion law in UP mandates a 2 months prior notice at the respective DM’s office before converting to another religion.

As per reports, the woman as stated to local channels that she had converted to Islam in the hopes of finding better job prospects in Gulf countries and better salaries. The woman’s family have stated that she has not been in touch with them and they were recently contacted only by her lawyer.

Yesterday, it was reported that tracing the contacts of the arrested duo, the ATS had found names of 8 radical hardliners from Kanpur, who were in constant touch with Gautam and Jahangir. Those 8 people also used to organise meetings and talks.  

So far, ATS has arrested 5 individuals in the countrywide conversion racket case. Recent reports also revealed that Gautam had forged documents to get funding from several nations.

UP ATS arrests Mohammed Umar Gautam and Qazi Jahangir Alam for running a mass conversion racket

The Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday last week busted a country-wide religious conversion racket and arrested two people in the case. The accused were later identified as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam, residents of Jamia Nagar in South Delhi.

Ever since the duo has been arrested for operating a mass conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, shocking details have emerged with regards to the modus operandi employed by the two to target non-Muslims and bring them into the fold of Islam. 

The two accused, who ran an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC), along with their other associates, were charged for mass conversion of people into Islam through allurements such as marriage, job and money and mental pressure. 

The Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC) received heavy funding from the Middle East countries for their operations of carrying out religious conversions in India. Not just from the Muslim countries in the Gulf, but the duo also allegedly received funding from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI), the police have stated.

The duo is accused of converting dozens of hearing and speech impaired students of the Noida Deaf society.

Gautam and Jahangir converted over 1000 people to Islam: Police

Mohammad Umar Gautam, one of the two accused was known as Shyam Prasad Singh Gautam before he shunned his Hindu faith and embraced Islam. The Anti Terror Squad said Gautam had allegedly converted over 1,000 people to Islam and got many of them married to Muslims to prevent the possibility of their relapse to their earlier faith.

The police also found that the two accused, Jahangir and Gautam, used hate speech to indoctrinate people and convert them into Islam. They especially targeted the vulnerable section of the society, people with listening and hearing disabilities in different institutions and converted them into Islam, often without even intimating their parents.

Gautam’s links with Islamists arrested in connection with the conspiracy to assassinate Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Incidentally, the names of Jahangir and Gautam cropped up during the interrogation of Kashif and Vipul, who were arrested in connection with the conspiracy to assassinate Dasna Devi Temple chief abbot Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. According to police, Vipul’s real name was Ramzan and was operating under a false name to avoid suspicion and get in close proximity to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Gautam had close ties with hate speech peddler Zakir Naik and Bilal Philips

According to report published on Republic TV, Umar Gautam has links with fugitive hate speech peddler Zakir Naik and his close aide Bilal Philips, who in turn is associated with terror outfits such as Taliban and Hamas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP conversion, online conversion, converting to islam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Abduction, sexual assault, persecution: ‘Stateless’ documentary shows a window into the how it is to live as a Hindu on Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher to release documentary 'Stateless' on July 11, 2021 to give a glimpse on the lives of persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan
Politics

Jammu and Kashmir : Liberal media (and some overzealous RW) are finding a U-turn where none exists

Abhishek Banerjee -
When the time is right, Jammu and Kashmir will get back statehood. It’s common sense, as well as the only democratic and fair thing to do.

Zakir Naik links, terror funding and more: How shady organisations collected huge donations in the name of sending Covid help to India

News Reports Jinit Jain -
A bunch of inter-linked shady organisations exploited India's COVID-19 crisis, seeking online donations from people and possibly diverting the collected funds to Islamists, terrorists, Pakistan Army, and Hamas, a Disinfo Lab report reveals in detail.

‘Tricked into religious conversion for marriage and then father in law demanded sex’, J&K woman reveals her ordeal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Victim says her mother in law and other relatives asked her to get into marrying her father in law and having physical relationship with him 'to keep it within family'

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”

80% of Muslims in India do not want their women to marry non-Muslims: Pew Research

News Reports Anurag -
Interfaith marriages find strongest opposition among the Muslim community as per the research. 80% Muslims do not want their women to marry non-Muslim men, while 76% do not want men to marry non-Muslim women.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Manmeet Kaur, allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, set to remarry Sukhbir Singh today.
Read more
News Reports

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

Jinit Jain -
The farce of "Sikh-Muslim unity" falls apart as Sikhs and Muslims spar over the conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Cleric called ‘priest’, image of Hindu man offering Puja used by NY Post in report where Muslim Maulvi got his penis chopped by wife

OpIndia Staff -
The cleric, Maulvi Vakil Ahmed, was bobbitised after his wife learnt that he wanted to marry for the third time.
Read more
Entertainment

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”
Read more
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Twitter MD for showing Indian land as Pakistani and Chinese territory on their website. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint has been filed by a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,266FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com