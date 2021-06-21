Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports Umar Gautam and Jehangir received funds from Pakistan's ISI for illegal conversions, arrested by...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Umar Gautam and Jehangir received funds from Pakistan’s ISI for illegal conversions, arrested by UP ATS

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed on Monday, “He (Umar Gautam) has converted 1,000 persons till now. Was acting at the behest of Pakistan's ISI.”

OpIndia Staff
Noida: 2 persons arrested for carrying out illegal and forced conversions
Jehangir and Umar arrested by UP ATS for converting poor and differently abled children, Image Source: indiatvnews.com
186

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir involved in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women, and physically challenged children were their targets. The duo was arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi.

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order), said that the arrested were running a conversion racket that was being funded by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, as per a report in India TV.

Umar Gautam who is a convert himself revealed that they converted around 250-300 people every year. During the interrogation, Umar also informed that they targeted people from the economically weaker section of the society including women, children and the disabled. They were also getting the women married so that they do not return to their original faith. 

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed on Monday, “He (Umar Gautam) has converted 1,000 persons till now. Was acting at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.”

“The accused were using enticement, provocation and deceit to convert people apart from creating distrust and promoting enmity among different communities,” he added.

Kumar further informed that the Institution Islamic Dawa Center in Jamia Nagar was created with the sole purpose to convert unsuspecting people to Islam in an organised manner and sought funds for the same.

Gautam confessed to having converted around 1,500 children at school for the deaf and mute in Noida after the school management was enticed with promises of employment and money.

Moreover, the converted children were being sent to a Southern state. The police approached the parents of such children.

“The case was found to be true. Children were tight-lipped out of fear instilled in them. The accused used to radicalise the victims and tell them that Islam is a better religion and lured with promises of money, employment and support,” Kumar said.

Others accused in the case are being traced by the police. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNoida conversion, conversion racket, women conversion Islam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.
News Reports

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung completes shifting display manufacturing unit to Noida from China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Classic example of 'Make in India': said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Samsung shifting its facility from China to India

Singapore’s top health officials cast doubt on effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccines for coronavirus

World OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that one of the reasons for increase in demand for Sinovac is because of the people who are from mainland China or planning to go there.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,991FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com