Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man poses as Hindu to lure girl and rape her multiple times, kin of man threaten to leak her videos

The youth's father and brother also threatened her using obscene videos. They allegedly told her that they would leak the videos on social media if she approached the police.

Representative Image
A girl from Balipur village in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh has approached the police with a complaint against a Muslim youth for posing as a Hindu to befriend her. According to a report by Times Now, the victim has accused him of rape and blackmailing. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Azhar Guddu of Katra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district.

The girl alleged that the youth faked his religious identity to befriend the girl. He later raped her multiple times on the pretext of marriage. The youth’s father and brother also threatened her using obscene videos. They allegedly told her that they would leak the videos on social media if she approached the police.

The Muslim youth Azhar Guddu posed as Ankit Mishra to befriend the Uttar Pradesh girl

According to the information gathered by the police, the girl met the youth in the year 2017 in Pratapgarh. She was pursuing industrial training in Pratapgarh then. Azhar Guddu introduced himself as Ankit Mishra, son of Prem Sagar. Azhar even created fake social media accounts in the name of Ankit Sharma.

They gradually became friends and got into a relationship. Later he forced her to have physical relations with him. The girl alleged that the youth raped her several times on the pretext of marrying her once his sister gets married.

On May 14 this year, Azhar revealed to the girl that he was a Muslim and was already married. Later, when she went to his house, Azhar’s brother and father threatened her with her intimate videos and pictures and warned her against approaching the police. She alleged that they told her that they would circulate her vulgar videos on social media if she filed a police complaint.

“She also claimed that the accused and his family duped her of Rs 3 lakh, and said that they would fight the case with this money if she dared to approach the police.”

Meanwhile, KP Singh, the Prayagraj Inspector General (IG) said that the accused Azhar Guddu surrendered in court on June 23, after which he was sent to jail. The police are further probing the case, the IG added.

