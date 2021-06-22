‘It is time to free India from the evils of conversion’: VHP demands nation-wide enactment of anti-conversion law to get rid of ‘conversion-jeevi’

On June 22, Vishwa Hindu Parishad issued a press release demanding the enactment of central law to stop illegal conversions. The demand was raised by VHP on the pretext of the recent case of conversion racket busted by Noida Police.

Press statement of Dr. Surendra Jain, Joint Gen. Sec.-VHP:

VHP demands enactment of central law to stop illegal conversions pic.twitter.com/iZ53qvh85j — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) June 22, 2021

Dr Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary VHP, said in the statement that with the recent arrest, it has become clear how deep, widespread, disgusting, sickening and nationwide the trap-web of conversion is. Calling such conversion mafia ‘conversion-jeevi,’ he said, “Till now, these conversion-Jeevi elements used to target and victimize the general unsuspecting and innocent people. Now they are committing the inhuman cold-blooded crime of targeting even the deaf and dumb children! Many children are missing. They are suspected of having been engaged as canon rudders to be expended in terrorist activities.”

He further added that such a conversion mafia gets funding from abroad and a section of Muslim society also supports them. He said, “This conspiracy of theirs is not of today. With the entry of Islam in Bharat, the vicious cycle of conversion by force, fraud and allurement had begun. The trap-web of this conspiracy is nationwide, and many more wicked, atrocious and monstrous varieties and types have come to the fore. That is why a court of law had said that “love jihad” is the most heinous form of conversion.”

In a video statement, Jain said that it is because of conversion that Jihadi terrorism exists. It is because of such conversions that there are no Hindus in the Kashmir region. “It is time to free India from the evils of conversion.”

Jain said that during the Corona pandemic, while the entire country was mobilizing to help the Covid-19 victims, the agenda-led ‘jihadis’ were busy finding ways to attract more funding. Recently, OpIndia reported how Islamic organizations were collecting funds on the pretext of supporting India during Covid.

Praising the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the gang could be grabbed because of the said law. However, in the states where such law does not exist, the conversion mafia “get an open terrain to creep around and convert.” Attacking the toolkit gang, he said, “The tool kit gang is always ready to help them.”

VHP urged the government to form a commission of inquiry on the lines of the Niyogi Commission mandated with jurisdiction to cover the entire country. “The Niyogi Commission and the Venu Gopal Commission had recommended the enactment of a central anti-conversion law,” VHP added.

The case of mass conversion

On June 21, UP ATS arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir involved in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women and physically challenged children were their targets. The duo was arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi. Reports suggest that Umar Gautam, a convert himself, has so far aided in the conversion of 1,500 children at school for the deaf and mute in Noida. They would convert anywhere between 300-500 people every year with the help of the Islamic Dawah Centre, an organization located in Delhi with the main function is to convert people to Islam. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to invoke NSA against the accused.