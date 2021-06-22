Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports 'It is time to free India from the evils of conversion': VHP demands nation-wide...
News Reports
Updated:

‘It is time to free India from the evils of conversion’: VHP demands nation-wide enactment of anti-conversion law to get rid of ‘conversion-jeevi’

In a video statement, Jain said that it is because of conversion that Jihadi terrorism exists. It is because of such conversions that there are no Hindus in the Kashmir region. "It is time to free India from the evils of conversion."

OpIndia Staff
Surendra Jain
Dr Surendra Jain, VHP, opened up against conversion mafia and demanded enactment of anti-conversion law across country (Image: Screenshot from Video byte)
28

On June 22, Vishwa Hindu Parishad issued a press release demanding the enactment of central law to stop illegal conversions. The demand was raised by VHP on the pretext of the recent case of conversion racket busted by Noida Police.

Dr Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary VHP, said in the statement that with the recent arrest, it has become clear how deep, widespread, disgusting, sickening and nationwide the trap-web of conversion is. Calling such conversion mafia ‘conversion-jeevi,’ he said, “Till now, these conversion-Jeevi elements used to target and victimize the general unsuspecting and innocent people. Now they are committing the inhuman cold-blooded crime of targeting even the deaf and dumb children! Many children are missing. They are suspected of having been engaged as canon rudders to be expended in terrorist activities.”

He further added that such a conversion mafia gets funding from abroad and a section of Muslim society also supports them. He said, “This conspiracy of theirs is not of today. With the entry of Islam in Bharat, the vicious cycle of conversion by force, fraud and allurement had begun. The trap-web of this conspiracy is nationwide, and many more wicked, atrocious and monstrous varieties and types have come to the fore. That is why a court of law had said that “love jihad” is the most heinous form of conversion.”

In a video statement, Jain said that it is because of conversion that Jihadi terrorism exists. It is because of such conversions that there are no Hindus in the Kashmir region. “It is time to free India from the evils of conversion.”

Jain said that during the Corona pandemic, while the entire country was mobilizing to help the Covid-19 victims, the agenda-led ‘jihadis’ were busy finding ways to attract more funding. Recently, OpIndia reported how Islamic organizations were collecting funds on the pretext of supporting India during Covid.

Praising the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the gang could be grabbed because of the said law. However, in the states where such law does not exist, the conversion mafia “get an open terrain to creep around and convert.” Attacking the toolkit gang, he said, “The tool kit gang is always ready to help them.”

VHP urged the government to form a commission of inquiry on the lines of the Niyogi Commission mandated with jurisdiction to cover the entire country. “The Niyogi Commission and the Venu Gopal Commission had recommended the enactment of a central anti-conversion law,” VHP added.

The case of mass conversion

On June 21, UP ATS arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir involved in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women and physically challenged children were their targets. The duo was arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi. Reports suggest that Umar Gautam, a convert himself, has so far aided in the conversion of 1,500 children at school for the deaf and mute in Noida. They would convert anywhere between 300-500 people every year with the help of the Islamic Dawah Centre, an organization located in Delhi with the main function is to convert people to Islam. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to invoke NSA against the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The MVA report card: Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

Akshita Bhadauria -
10-min read: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggles to keep itself afloat, here's a snapshot on the Maharashtra government's handling of the pandemic.
Politics

Congress Toolkit team now comes up with a ‘white paper’ on COVID management, here is how it is flawed

Jinit Jain -
Congress has released a white paper cautioning on the third wave of COVID-19, which appears as an extension of the toolkit that was exposed last month

86 lakh vaccinations: Why BJP had the most perfect day yesterday

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi has done the BJP a favour, as usual when it comes to criticising the recordbreaking number of COVID vaccination.

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS.

They tortured me physically, mentally, abused my religion and my God: Read how women in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal are being victimised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ground report by Organiser reveals the horrifying stories of sexual assault on women in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,232FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com