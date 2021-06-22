After the mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

He has also instructed to book the accused under Gangster Act. The state government has directed the authorities to start the process of confiscating the properties of those who are accused of the conversion racket.

BRK: UP CM @myogiadityanath directs state police to invoke National Security Act (NSA) in probe invl charges of mass religious conversion against two men arrestd frm Batla House on Mon

Charges

1.Conversion of gullible students at sec 117 Deaf society Noida

2.Girls, job hopefuls pic.twitter.com/RtjTLe5B2k — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) June 22, 2021

Links emerged to the Dasna temple incident

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kashif and Ramzan, who conspired to attack the priest of Dasna temple, are linked to Salimmuddin, resident of Sector 12, Vijay Nagar. He is Guru of Vipul Vijayvargiya, who had entered the temple premises with his brother-in-law Kashif.

In 2015, Salimmudin converted Vipul and gave him the name Ramzan. In 2019, Ramzan got married to Kashif’s sister. Police have arrested Salimuddin after his name came up during the interrogation of Kashipur Ramzan. Salimuddin is also linked to Umar Gautam.

It is pertinent to note that on May 2, sevadaars of Dasna Mandir, Ghaziabad, caught two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargi and Kashif on suspicion of carrying out the assassination attempt on Mahant Yati Narsinghanand.

Kashif had told the Police that he came in contact with Vipul on Facebook three years ago. When Police asked the reason for staying in touch on Facebook, he said it was just a normal friendship. Vipul claimed that he wanted to meet the famous priest of Dasna Mandir.

As per reports, the duo entered the temple at around 8:30 PM. They had a bag that was allegedly not checked by the Police at the gate. The sevadaars of the temple raised concerns over their activities in the temple premises. When they stopped and checked their belongings, they found three surgical blades and some powder. The reports suggest that that powder was a poison. Dasna Priest had also claimed that the powder was cyanide.

The case of mass conversion

On June 21, UP ATS arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir involved in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women and physically challenged children were their targets. The duo was arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi.

As per reports, Umar Gautam, who himself is a covert, revealed that they converted around 300 people every year. During interrogation, he also revealed that their main target was the economically weaker section of the society, including women, children and the disabled.

They were also getting the women married so that they do not return to their original faith. He confessed to having converted over 1,500 children at school for the deaf and mute in Noida on the pretext of employment and money. A case was registered by ATS under Sections 419, 420, 295A, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, police found that they were using Islamic Dawah Centre located in Delhi whose main function is to convert people to Islam.