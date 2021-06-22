Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those who entered Dasna temple with poison emerge

It is pertinent to note that on May 2, sevadaars of Dasna Mandir, Ghaziabad, caught two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargi and Kashif on suspicion of carrying out the assassination attempt on Mahant Yati Narsinghanand.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi invoked NSA against accused of mass conversion racket in Noida (Image: MoneyControl)
165

After the mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

He has also instructed to book the accused under Gangster Act. The state government has directed the authorities to start the process of confiscating the properties of those who are accused of the conversion racket.

Links emerged to the Dasna temple incident

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kashif and Ramzan, who conspired to attack the priest of Dasna temple, are linked to Salimmuddin, resident of Sector 12, Vijay Nagar. He is Guru of Vipul Vijayvargiya, who had entered the temple premises with his brother-in-law Kashif.

In 2015, Salimmudin converted Vipul and gave him the name Ramzan. In 2019, Ramzan got married to Kashif’s sister. Police have arrested Salimuddin after his name came up during the interrogation of Kashipur Ramzan. Salimuddin is also linked to Umar Gautam.

It is pertinent to note that on May 2, sevadaars of Dasna Mandir, Ghaziabad, caught two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargi and Kashif on suspicion of carrying out the assassination attempt on Mahant Yati Narsinghanand. 

Kashif had told the Police that he came in contact with Vipul on Facebook three years ago. When Police asked the reason for staying in touch on Facebook, he said it was just a normal friendship. Vipul claimed that he wanted to meet the famous priest of Dasna Mandir.

As per reports, the duo entered the temple at around 8:30 PM. They had a bag that was allegedly not checked by the Police at the gate. The sevadaars of the temple raised concerns over their activities in the temple premises. When they stopped and checked their belongings, they found three surgical blades and some powder. The reports suggest that that powder was a poison. Dasna Priest had also claimed that the powder was cyanide.

The case of mass conversion

On June 21, UP ATS arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir involved in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women and physically challenged children were their targets. The duo was arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi.

As per reports, Umar Gautam, who himself is a covert, revealed that they converted around 300 people every year. During interrogation, he also revealed that their main target was the economically weaker section of the society, including women, children and the disabled.

They were also getting the women married so that they do not return to their original faith. He confessed to having converted over 1,500 children at school for the deaf and mute in Noida on the pretext of employment and money. A case was registered by ATS under Sections 419, 420, 295A, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, police found that they were using Islamic Dawah Centre located in Delhi whose main function is to convert people to Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment
News Reports

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those who entered Dasna temple with poison emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke NSA against accused.

Gujarat: Police books one Imran Ansari under anti-conversion law for abduction, forced marriage and rape of a Jain girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused coerced the victim into having a physical relationship and attempted to convert her to Islam for nikkah (marriage).

Facebook restricts account of user who shared news report about rape and torture of women in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While violence in Bengal should be a story everyone talks about, Facebook is actively suppressing information about post-poll violence

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,185FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com