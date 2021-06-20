Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home News Reports Women face abuse, threats from Islamists and an FIR for dancing in front of...
News Reports
Updated:

Women face abuse, threats from Islamists and an FIR for dancing in front of Shahdara Sharief Dargah in Jammu, forced to issue apology

A video of four women dancing in front of Shahdara Sharief Dargah in Rajouri in Jammu had gone viral on social media

OpIndia Staff
Shahdara Sharief Dargah
Four women booked for dancing outside Shahdara Sharief Dargah (Image: Twitter)
2

A video recently went viral on social media platforms in which four women were seen dancing happily in front of Shahdara Sharief Dargah, Rajouri, Jammu. As the video appeared on social media, the extremists and fundamentalists started to abuse, threaten and send hate messages to the women seen in the video. The women got scared and came forward to apologize after an FIR was registered against them for the dancing act.

In the apology video, they said, “We went to Shahdara Sharief and made a video there. We apologize for this video. First, I apologize to Allah. Then I apologize to the elders. Then I apologize to all my brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir. If we hurt someone, we apologize. Allah wants us to be forgiven. Please forgive us for the video. We did not mean to hurt anyone.”

They further added, “Our child had fallen from the second floor. We had prayed that if our child survives, we will come to the Dargah. It was our mistake to make the video. We regret the mistake. Please forgive us.”

Notably, a lot of videos have surfaced on YouTube where people are expressing their displeasure against women. For example, a channel named Mendhar News Diary showed a byte from Nazim Khatna who said, “The incident is of Shahdara Sharief Dargah, Rajouri. In the video, four ignorant women danced in front of Dargah.”

He further added that they had put humanity to shame by dancing in this way. The YouTuber said that not only Muslims but people from other religions are also suffering because of the video. He said that the administration had lodged an FIR against the girls in just 20 minutes after learning about the video. He demanded strict action against the women with at least two years of prison so that no one repeats the mistake.

Women are facing a lot of abuses across social media platforms. A Twitter user Neeraj Bloria while sharing hate comments these women face, wrote, “FIR lodged against four women in Rajouri for making a 30 seconds dance video inside the dargah premises. N this is how the public responded to them. For a society which celebrates the killing of animals inside religious premises, this is peculiar.”

In the comments’ collage shared by Neeraj, it was visible how much hate these women were facing. One comment said, “women should not be allowed at Dargah without Pardah.” Another user said, “Paint their faces black and make them walk in the market. SO that rest of women will know the consequences.”

Remembering the uproar when the Hindu community objected over a kissing scene in Temple, a Twitter user The Intrepid wrote, “They can’t bear dance in front of the dargah, but they want us to tolerate kissing scene in Mandir.”

A transgender was arrested for singing in a mosque

A few days back, 24-year-old Transgender Nanu Vishwas was arrested for making a video in the mosque and sharing it on social media. The fundamentalists did not even notice that the song on which Nanu danced was ‘Shukran Allah’ from the 2009 film ‘Kurbaan’ that featured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song was shot in Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi and had scenes from inside the Dargah.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Ganga Dussehra – The day River Ganga descended upon the Earth

OpIndia Staff -
Every year, on 10th day of Jyestha month (according to Hindu Calender) Ganga Dussehra is celebrated to mark the day on which Ganga came down to Earth
News Reports

Top Chinese counterintelligence officer defected to USA, may have given info on Wuhan Lab to Biden admin

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that Chinese Intelligence official Dong Jingwei gave Biden admin information on Wuhan Lab after defecting to USA

How Muslims made Periyar bend a knee, while he continued to abuse Hindus despite protests

Politics Suren -
The slightest resistance from the Indian Muslim population was sufficient to make the Dravidian movement capitulate, while the campaign of abuse and calumny against Hinduism has gone on for decades, inspite of wide spread protests.

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

Media OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus

Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran makes stunning allegation

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
World

Pakistani clothing brand apologises after sharing morphed picture of Hindu God, Hindu rights activist determined to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
'Hindu Samata' said that leading Pakistani womenswear brand, Generation, had mocked Hinduism through a morphed image. An apology was issued.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,764FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com