A video recently went viral on social media platforms in which four women were seen dancing happily in front of Shahdara Sharief Dargah, Rajouri, Jammu. As the video appeared on social media, the extremists and fundamentalists started to abuse, threaten and send hate messages to the women seen in the video. The women got scared and came forward to apologize after an FIR was registered against them for the dancing act.

In the apology video, they said, “We went to Shahdara Sharief and made a video there. We apologize for this video. First, I apologize to Allah. Then I apologize to the elders. Then I apologize to all my brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir. If we hurt someone, we apologize. Allah wants us to be forgiven. Please forgive us for the video. We did not mean to hurt anyone.”

They further added, “Our child had fallen from the second floor. We had prayed that if our child survives, we will come to the Dargah. It was our mistake to make the video. We regret the mistake. Please forgive us.”

Notably, a lot of videos have surfaced on YouTube where people are expressing their displeasure against women. For example, a channel named Mendhar News Diary showed a byte from Nazim Khatna who said, “The incident is of Shahdara Sharief Dargah, Rajouri. In the video, four ignorant women danced in front of Dargah.”

He further added that they had put humanity to shame by dancing in this way. The YouTuber said that not only Muslims but people from other religions are also suffering because of the video. He said that the administration had lodged an FIR against the girls in just 20 minutes after learning about the video. He demanded strict action against the women with at least two years of prison so that no one repeats the mistake.

Women are facing a lot of abuses across social media platforms. A Twitter user Neeraj Bloria while sharing hate comments these women face, wrote, “FIR lodged against four women in Rajouri for making a 30 seconds dance video inside the dargah premises. N this is how the public responded to them. For a society which celebrates the killing of animals inside religious premises, this is peculiar.”

In the comments’ collage shared by Neeraj, it was visible how much hate these women were facing. One comment said, “women should not be allowed at Dargah without Pardah.” Another user said, “Paint their faces black and make them walk in the market. SO that rest of women will know the consequences.”

Remembering the uproar when the Hindu community objected over a kissing scene in Temple, a Twitter user The Intrepid wrote, “They can’t bear dance in front of the dargah, but they want us to tolerate kissing scene in Mandir.”

A transgender was arrested for singing in a mosque

A few days back, 24-year-old Transgender Nanu Vishwas was arrested for making a video in the mosque and sharing it on social media. The fundamentalists did not even notice that the song on which Nanu danced was ‘Shukran Allah’ from the 2009 film ‘Kurbaan’ that featured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song was shot in Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi and had scenes from inside the Dargah.