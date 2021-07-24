Amidst the ongoing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, the Indian embassy in the country has issued a security advisory for its nationals living in the strife-torn country, stating that the situation in the country remains dangerous.

Reiterating its 29th June security advisory, the embassy asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

Source: Indian Embassy, Afghanistan

The embassy warned Indian nationals in Afghanistan about possible targeted attacks, including incidents of roadside IED blasts and magnetic IEDs against civilian vehicles.

“Movements, especially during peak commuting hours, should also be avoided. While travelling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of Govt., ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places,” the advisory read.

Travelling outside the main cities should be strictly avoided, the embassy advisory said, asking Indians to register with the on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in.

“Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs & Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are travelling to,” the advisory said while referring to the recent killing of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak.

Afghanistan in chaos as Taliban seeks to regain control following the US decision to continue troop withdrawal

The current chaos that has swept Afghanistan can be linked to the precipitous withdrawal of the US and NATO forces from the country. US President Joe Biden had reaffirmed his decision, stating that all the US forces will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the twin-tower attacks. The withdrawal announcement has touched off a free-for-all crisis, plunging the country into n abyss of civil war, where different terror groups, including the Taliban, are vying to wrench the control of the country from the official Afghan government.

As a result, violence has erupted in many parts of the country as the Taliban seeks to establish its dominance and push back the government forces. As a part of its offensive, the Talibani terrorists are systematically attacking province after province, bringing large swathes of territories under their control.

Recently, the raging Afghanistan conflict took a turn for the worse as Taliban terrorists reportedly killed more than 100 civilians, seemingly without any reason. The Afghan Ministry of Interior(MoI) confirmed the massacre that took place in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. The Ministry also suspected Pakistani hand in the carnage that unfolded in Kandhar that resulted in the casualty of more than 100 civilians.