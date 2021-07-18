Two days after the daughter of Afghan ambassador Najibullah Alikhil was abducted in Pakistan, a large group of Afghans protested outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the Pakistani military-backed establishment for failing to protect Silsila Alikhil, who was tortured for several hours in the custody of unknown individuals. WION journalist Sidhant Sibal shared the visuals of the protest on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Envoy’s Daughter Abducted: Afghans gather in huge number to protests infront of Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul https://t.co/1C0YwtIvmy pic.twitter.com/iMhYY2O2TK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 18, 2021

Islamabad police register kidnapping case

On Sunday (July 18), a case of kidnapping was lodged at the Koshar police station in Islamabad in connection to the abduction of Silsila Alikhil. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the law enforcement agencies, Islamabad police and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to investigate the abduction case within 48 hours. He also pleaded with all the agencies to work in tandem with the federal police in catching the accused.

While speaking about the matter, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said, “From the market, she took a taxi to Khadda Market for shopping. We were able to know about this with the help of the Safe City Cameras.” He claimed that Alikhil took a taxi to Rawalpindi shopping mall. “The only gap [in the investigation] that we are facing is that how was she able to arrive at Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi,” he added. Rasheed further claimed, “We will present the entire, true picture in front of the world. After PM Khan’s ‘absolutely not’ stance received immense popularity both in Pakistan and abroad, India is not letting go of any opportunity to increase its propaganda against Pakistan.”

Abduction of the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador in Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted on 16th July in Islamabad but was released after several hours. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, it said that Silsila Alikhil was tortured while in captivity. She was abducted by several unknown individuals from Jinnah Super in Islamabad on Friday. After being tortured at some unknown location, she was released near Tehzeeb Bakery in the Blue Area of Islamabad.

According to the medical examination report, Silsila Alikhil had pain and swelling at wrist joints and hands. There were rope marks on the wrist joints as well. She also had similar pain and rope marks on her legs and ankle joints. The woman also had swelling around her eyes, and she was found vomiting and bleeding from the ENT region.