Tuesday, July 13, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBhindranwale supporter Barjinder Chief Parwana, who supported accused in Army man lynching case, arrested,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bhindranwale supporter Barjinder Chief Parwana, who supported accused in Army man lynching case, arrested, Akali Dal leader Sirsa extends support

Barjinder Singh Parwana sports a massive tattoo of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his arm

OpIndia Staff
Barjinder SIngh Parwana
Barjinder SIngh Parwana arrested by Punjab police (Image: Youtube Damdami Taksal)
25

On July 8, Mohali Police arrested Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura chief and Kathavachak Barjinder Singh Parwana. As per reports, Barjinder had gone to Mohali for some work where Balongi Police had apprehended him. Later, Mohali Police raided his house in Rajpura and searched the place for hours. Reportedly, he was arrested based on the complaint by Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri who was also arrested by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments on July 6.

Chardikla Time TV quoted SHO of Balongi Police station saying, “We cannot provide any information in the case. The case was registered in this police station, and his vehicle has been parked here, but Barjinder is not here.” Later, he was produced in Kharar Court and sent to Police custody for five days. He has been booked under Sections 153, 505, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code.

Akali Dal’s Manjinder Sirsa came to Barjinder’s rescue

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has come out to Barjinder Singh Parwana’s support. In a video statement, he said, “Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by Punjab Police on July 8 based on the complaint of [Sudhir] Suri. His wife informed me yesterday that Punjab Police is trying to frame Parwana under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act]. The Police are trying to prove that Parwana is getting foreign funding from terrorist organizations. They are creating false cases against him.”

He further said, “I urge Captain Amarinder Singh not to do anything in such manner. Sikhs are already defamed across the world. Congress has been finding ways to defame Sikhs and prove that the Sikh community is full of terrorists. But being a Sikh Chief Minister, it is your duty not to let anything like this happen. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee is standing with Barjinder Singh Parwana and his family. We are providing legal assistance to him. We will make sure Punjab Police cannot use force while he is in custody. We are working on getting him bail. I am thankful to Ghuman brothers [Advocates] who are fighting the case.”

Who is Barjinder Singh Parwana

Chief of Damdami Taksal Jatha Rajpura, Kathavachak Barjinder Singh Parwana, is one of the prominent Sikh religious leaders in Punjab. He is known for his firebrand image and often publishes videos and statements favouring Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Recently, Parwana made headlines when he released a statement supporting Daljit Singh Kashmir and others who are accused of lunching of Army Man in a Gurudwara in Gurdaspur.

It has to be noted that Parwana has a history of promoting Sikh militants on his social media profiles. In a few photographs and videos where he is wearing a half-sleeve shirt, a tattoo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale could be seen on his arm. On June 5, he also released a song titled Bhindranwala (The Warrior) under the Punjabi Records label. It is one of the hundreds of songs that have been released praising Bhindranwale in recent times.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbarjinder singh parwana, manjinder sirsa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,169FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com