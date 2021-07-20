Political killings, especially of BJP karyakartas and workers in West Bengal has become a common phenomenon. In yet another such incident, one Debesh Barman, an active member of BJP from Raiganj South (Bisnupur) has been brutally murdered. The youth was found hanging from a tree. He had a TMC flag tied around his mouth. BJP has alleged TMC goons to be behind the murder.

Sharing the horrifying visual of the BJP member being hanged to death, Amit Malviya, the IT cell head of BJP tweeted on July 20 (Tuesday): “It is just another day in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal. TMC goons brutally murder BJP member Debesh Barman, an active member of Raiganj South (Bisnupur), gag him with TMC flag and hang. These political killings under the political patronage of the ruling party in Bengal must stop.”

Extortion, murder, looting, vandalism, rape, molestation, dispossession and arson have been constant under Mamata Banerjee’s regime in West Bengal. Since BJP made successful inroads in the state, the party Karyakartas and workers have constantly been on TMC goon’s radar. Over the years, several BJP karyakartas have been brutally murdered allegedly by TMC cadres in the state and this bloodbath has only gone on to increase manifolds since the announcement of poll results on May 2.

On June 8, OpIndia listed the names of at least 24 such individuals who have had to bear the brunt of believing in a political ideology and voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Besides, OpIndia has also extensively reported incidents of post-poll violence in the state. Horrifying stories have emerged where lakhs of BJP supporters have fled their homes fearing assault by TMC cadres in Mamata’s West Bengal. Several women have come forward with their horror stories that have put the society to shame.

NHRC makes damning disclosures on post-poll violence in West Bengal

On Wednesday (July 14), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted its final report on Bengal post-poll violence to the Calcutta High Court. The statutory public body said in its report that, after visiting 311 spots in 20 days and carrying out an extensive inquiry in the matter, the seven-member committee constituted to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal, concluded that the current situation of the state, is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’, instead of ‘Rule of Law’. It added that the loss of faith in state administration among victims is very evident.

Attaching details of the same, the NHRC report stated that it collected a whopping 1979 number of complaints from 23 districts where incidents of violence had taken place post-Mamata Banerjee’s May 2 win. Most complaints are from Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata, said that NHRC reports adding that most of the complaints related to rape, molestation, and vandalism and were received through local sources in West Bengal while the team was camping there. The statutory body added that a list of 57 complaints related to women was received from the National Women Commission.